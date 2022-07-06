Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
2797.00 JPY   -4.70%
02:24aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
02:14aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(752 KB)
PU
07/05AEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022 (Consolidated)(1.02 MB)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

July 5, 2022

Contents

1 Financial Report for Q1 of FY2/23

©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

Sales increased and profits decreased YoY, lagging behind the initial plan.

(Factor analysis is shown on the next page)

(100 million yen)

FY2/22 1Q

FY2/23 1Q

Difference

Percentage

Vs.

(Ratio to sales)

change

(Ratio to sales)

FY2/20 Q1

Net sales

711

717

6

100.9%

102.4%

Recognition Standard]

(100.0%

796 100.0%

801

4

100.6％］

100.3％］

[Former Revenue

Gross profit

97

13.7%

97

13.6%

▲0

99.8%

101.2%

SG&A expenses

60

8.5%

64

9.0%

4

107.0%

110.8%

Operating income

37

5.2%

32

4.6%

▲4

88.0%

86.4%

Ordinary income

37

5.3%

33

4.6%

▲4

88.0%

86.3%

Net income

attributable to

25

22

3.1%

2

89.6%

108.5%

owners of parent

3.5%

  • Figures for "Difference", "Percentage change" and "Vs. FY2/20" are compared to actual figures for the same period of the previous year and FY2/20 calculated based on the new revenue recognition standard.
    Figures in parentheses are comparisons with figures under the former revenue recognition standard.

* "(Ratio to sales)" is calculated based on the new revenue recognition standard.

©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

3

Factor Analysis of Consolidated Results

Status in Q1

Current status

Sales from outside the AEON Group increased through expanding

market share within existing customers and developing new customer

Sales increased YoY, mainly due to

base.

the growing sales from outside the

On the other hand, shortages of various materials and equipment and

AEON Group, despite the negative

delays in procuring due to COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,

and other factors affected segment sales. In particular, there were

impact of external factors. On the

Status of net

project delays and cancellations in the Construction work business.

other hand, operating income

The shortage of parts and materials has been recovering for some

sales and

decreased YoY due to aggressive

items.

operating income

upfront spending on digitalization

Actively invest in DX for business model transformation, including area

management.

(DX) and other factors.

Strengthen proposal-based sales in response to growing needs for

Net sales and operating income

energy conservation and power saving in light of rising fuel and

electricity charges.

lagged behind the full-year plan.

Cost of sales rose in the Materials/supplies sourcing services business

reflecting global price trends. Steadily reflecting the trends in selling

prices.

The impact of COVID-19 and Ukrainian crisis on operating income was 250 million yen

©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

4

711 796
717
801
63
21
102
145
22
65
99
141

Sales by Segment

Sales increased in 5 businesses thanks to an increase in market share within existing customers and the development of new customers, while sales decreased in 2 businesses.

Construction work: Significant decrease in sales due to the impact of material shortages and procurement delays;

Vending machines services: Decrease in sales due to the impact of changes in consumer sentiment.

(100 million yen)

FY2/22 1Q

FY2/23 1Q

Percentage

Vs.

change

FY2/20 Q1

Facilities management

155

161

104.0%

108.1%

[Former Revenue Recognition

155

160

103.8％］

107.8％］

Standard]

Security services

116

119

102.5%

107.1%

Cleaning services

165

165

100.0%

107.6%

Construction work

112

102

91.8%

85.6%

Materials/supplies sourcing services

[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]

Vending machine services

[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]

103.0%

111.5%

102.6％］

111.7％］

99.9%

86.0%

97.1％］

82.3％］

Support services

41

44

108.3%

91.5%

Total

[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]

100.9%102.4% 100.6％］ ［101.4％］

©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 307 B 2 259 M 2 259 M
Net income 2023 10 673 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net cash 2023 72 000 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 147 B 1 081 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 31,2%
