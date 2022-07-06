Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
1 Financial Report for Q1 of FY2/23
©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
2
Consolidated Statement of Income
Sales increased and profits decreased YoY, lagging behind the initial plan.
(Factor analysis is shown on the next page)
(100 million yen)
FY2/22 1Q
FY2/23 1Q
Difference
Percentage
Vs.
(Ratio to sales)
change
(Ratio to sales)
FY2/20 Q1
Net sales
711
717
6
100.9%
102.4%
Recognition Standard]
(100.0%
）
［ 796 ］ （100.0% ）
［801 ］
［
4］
［100.6 ％］
［100.3 ％］
[Former Revenue
Gross profit
97
（13.7% ）
97
（13.6% ）
▲0
99.8%
101.2%
SG&A expenses
60
（8.5% ）
64
（9.0% ）
4
107.0%
110.8%
Operating income
37
（5.2% ）
32
（4.6% ）
▲4
88.0%
86.4%
Ordinary income
37
（5.3% ）
33
（4.6% ）
▲4
88.0%
86.3%
Net income
▲
attributable to
25
（
）
22
（3.1% ）
2
89.6%
108.5%
owners of parent
3.5%
Figures for "Difference", "Percentage change" and "Vs. FY2/20" are compared to actual figures for the same period of the previous year and FY2/20 calculated based on the new revenue recognition standard.
Figures in parentheses are comparisons with figures under the former revenue recognition standard.
* "(Ratio to sales)" is calculated based on the new revenue recognition standard.
©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
3
Factor Analysis of Consolidated Results
Status in Q1
Current status
・Sales from outside the AEON Group increased through expanding
market share within existing customers and developing new customer
Sales increased YoY, mainly due to
base.
the growing sales from outside the
・On the other hand, shortages of various materials and equipment and
AEON Group, despite the negative
delays in procuring due to COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,
and other factors affected segment sales. In particular, there were
impact of external factors. On the
Status of net
project delays and cancellations in the Construction work business.
other hand, operating income
The shortage of parts and materials has been recovering for some
sales and
decreased YoY due to aggressive
items.
operating income
upfront spending on digitalization
・Actively invest in DX for business model transformation, including area
management.
(DX) and other factors.
・Strengthen proposal-based sales in response to growing needs for
Net sales and operating income
energy conservation and power saving in light of rising fuel and
electricity charges.
lagged behind the full-year plan.
・Cost of sales rose in the Materials/supplies sourcing services business
reflecting global price trends. Steadily reflecting the trends in selling
prices.
The impact of COVID-19 and Ukrainian crisis on operating income was 250 million yen
©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
4
711 ［ 796 ］
717
［ 801 ］
［ 63 ］
21
102
［ 145 ］
22
［ 65 ］
99
［ 141 ］
Sales by Segment
Sales increased in 5 businesses thanks to an increase in market share within existing customers and the development of new customers, while sales decreased in 2 businesses.
Construction work: Significant decrease in sales due to the impact of material shortages and procurement delays;
Vending machines services: Decrease in sales due to the impact of changes in consumer sentiment.
(100 million yen)
FY2/22 1Q
FY2/23 1Q
Percentage
Vs.
change
FY2/20 Q1
Facilities management
155
161
104.0%
108.1%
[Former Revenue Recognition
［
155
］
［160 ］
［103.8 ％］
［107.8 ％］
Standard]
Security services
116
119
102.5%
107.1%
Cleaning services
165
165
100.0%
107.6%
Construction work
112
102
91.8%
85.6%
Materials/supplies sourcing services
[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]
Vending machine services
[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]
103.0%
111.5%
［102.6 ％］
［111.7 ％］
99.9%
86.0%
［97.1 ％］
［82.3 ％］
Support services
41
44
108.3%
91.5%
Total
[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]
100.9%
102.4%
［100.6 ％］ ［101.4 ％］
©2022 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
307 B
2 259 M
2 259 M
Net income 2023
10 673 M
78,6 M
78,6 M
Net cash 2023
72 000 M
530 M
530 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,8x
Yield 2023
2,95%
Capitalization
147 B
1 081 M
1 081 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,24x
EV / Sales 2024
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
20 200
Free-Float
31,2%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
2 935,00 JPY
Average target price
3 783,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
28,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.