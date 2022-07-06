Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 307 B 2 259 M 2 259 M Net income 2023 10 673 M 78,6 M 78,6 M Net cash 2023 72 000 M 530 M 530 M P/E ratio 2023 13,8x Yield 2023 2,95% Capitalization 147 B 1 081 M 1 081 M EV / Sales 2023 0,24x EV / Sales 2024 0,21x Nbr of Employees 20 200 Free-Float 31,2% Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 2 935,00 JPY Average target price 3 783,33 JPY Spread / Average Target 28,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kazumasa Hamada President, CEO & Representative Director Tetsuya Akutsu CFO, GM-Accounting & Finance Group Daisuke Ninomiya GM-Group Personnel & Information Technology Hideyuki Mito COO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Hisayo Takami Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. -12.91% 1 081 CINTAS CORPORATION -15.30% 38 547 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -23.75% 18 383 EDENRED SE 9.56% 11 759 BUREAU VERITAS SA -17.99% 11 662 LG CORP. -0.12% 9 668