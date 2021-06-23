AIB Group to Form Joint Venture With Canada Life Irish Holding Company

By Sabela Ojea

AIB Group PLC said Wednesday that it has reached a deal to create a joint venture with Canada Life Irish Holding Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc.

The Irish bank said the business will be conducted by both parties at the same level.

"Through this strategic initiative AIB intends to offer customers a range of life protection, pensions, savings and investment options enhanced by integrated digital solutions with continued access to our qualified financial advisors," AIB said.

