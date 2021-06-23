Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  AIB Group plc
  News
  Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:31:17 am
2.216 EUR   +1.05%
Summary 
AIB Group to Form Joint Venture With Canada Life Irish Holding Company

06/23/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea

AIB Group PLC said Wednesday that it has reached a deal to create a joint venture with Canada Life Irish Holding Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc.

The Irish bank said the business will be conducted by both parties at the same level.

"Through this strategic initiative AIB intends to offer customers a range of life protection, pensions, savings and investment options enhanced by integrated digital solutions with continued access to our qualified financial advisors," AIB said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1316ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 1.05% 2.216 Real-time Quote.30.46%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. -0.38% 36.81 Delayed Quote.21.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
Net income 2021 201 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 5 953 M 7 110 M 7 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 193
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carolan Mary Lennon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Brendan Paul McDonagh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC30.46%7 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.87%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946