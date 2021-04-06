Log in
Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : France to become biggest Air France shareholder with capital hike

04/06/2021 | 02:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 prepares to take off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

PARIS (Reuters) - France will contribute up to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to a recapitalisation of Air France-KLM and more than double its 14.3% stake in the airline group under plans announced on Tuesday with European Union approval.

The French government will convert a 3 billion euro loan extended to the group last year into a hybrid instrument and commit up to an additional 1 billion euros to a planned share issue, raising its stake in Air France-KLM to almost 30%.

"This will make the state Air France's biggest shareholder," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France Inter radio, calling the move a "sign of commitment" to the airline and its French jobs.

Under the deal with Brussels, Air France will give up 18 take-off and landing slots at Paris-Orly, amounting to 4% of its current portfolio at the airport.

Their reallocation to competitors, however, will be limited to aircraft based at the airport with crews employed on local contracts under the terms negotiated by France.

"It was one of the sticking points of the talks," Le Maire said. "We do not want any social dumping."

The Dutch state does not plan to take part in the capital increase, Air France-KLM also said, and is therefore likely to have its 14% holding diluted by the share issue.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 775 M 12 722 M 12 722 M
Net income 2020 -7 026 M -8 295 M -8 295 M
Net Debt 2020 12 862 M 15 186 M 15 186 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 195 M 2 593 M 2 592 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 900
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,51 €
Last Close Price 5,14 €
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM0.31%2 593
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.24.97%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 386
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.37.09%18 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 614
