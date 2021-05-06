Albemarle : Reports First Quarter Sales Growth of 12%
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 5, 2021 - Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)
•Net income of $95.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10, an increase of 10%
•Net sales of $829.3 million, an increase of 12%
•Adjusted EBITDA of $230.1 million an increase of 17%
•Full year 2021 guidance unchanged
•Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Fine Chemistry Services business to W. R. Grace & Co. for proceeds of approximately $570 million
•Completed $1.5 billion public equity offering to accelerate profitable growth; reduced debt, providing financial flexibility to execute strategy
•Signed the U.N. Global Compact, aligning our sustainability efforts with those of the international business community
'We were pleased with our performance this quarter, achieving a 17% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong sales from our Lithium and Bromine businesses,' said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. 'We successfully and safely managed through the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm on our Bromine and Catalysts businesses. As we look to expand our earnings potential, we continue to focus on execution of our growth strategy and are in the final stages of two lithium projects which will double our conversion capacity to approximately 175,000 metric tons. Additionally, we expect to start approving Wave 3 expansion projects during the second quarter.'
Outlook
Albemarle continues to expect its full year 2021 operating performance to improve modestly relative to full year 2020, assuming continued recovery from the global economic downturn. While the total company guidance has not changed, from a GBU perspective, the outlook for our Lithium business has improved and for our Catalysts business our expectations are lower, while the outlook for our Bromine business is unchanged.
FY 2021 Guidance
Net sales
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$810 - $860 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25% - 26%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$3.25 - $3.65
Net Cash from Operations
$475 - $575 million
Capital Expenditures
$850 - $950 million
COVID-19 Response
Albemarle's cross-functional Global Response Team continues to meet regularly to address employee health and safety and operational challenges. Our priority is always the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities. Our focus has shifted from managing an immediate global crisis to building in the flexibility needed to adjust for regional differences and changing conditions.
First Quarter Results
In millions, except per share amounts
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ Change
% Change
Net sales
$
829.3
$
738.8
$
90.4
12.2
%
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
95.7
$
107.2
$
(11.5)
(10.8)
%
Adjusted EBITDA(a)
$
230.1
$
196.4
$
33.7
17.2
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.84
$
1.01
$
(0.17)
(16.8)
%
Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a)
(0.04)
(0.02)
Non-recurring and other unusual items(a)
0.29
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b)
$
1.10
$
1.00
$
0.10
10.0
%
(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.
(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.
Net sales of $829.3 million increased by $90.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased sales across all three core business segments as discussed below.
Adjusted EBITDA of $230.1 million increased by $33.7 million from the prior year quarter benefiting from several Lithium customers that accelerated orders under long-term agreements, as well as favorable volume and customer mix in our Bromine business, partially offset by the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm to the Bromine and Catalysts businesses. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $95.7 million decreased by $11.5 million from the prior year primarily due to higher one-time interest and financing costs related to our recent equity offering and debt tender.
The effective income tax rate for Q1 2021 was 17.9% compared to 16.0% in the same period in 2020. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 17.5% and 16.7% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference is largely due to discrete tax expense recorded in Q1 2021 for an out-of-period adjustment.
Business Segment Results
Lithium
In millions
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Sales
$
279.0
$
236.8
$
42.2
17.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
106.4
$
78.6
$
27.8
35.4
%
Lithium net sales of $279.0 million increased $42.2 million primarily driven by higher volumes, as some customers accelerated orders under long-term agreements, offset by lower average pricing for carbonate and technical grade. Adjusted EBITDA of $106.4 million increased $27.8 million primarily due to increased net sales. Strong Q1 2021 margins reflect sales of lower cost 2020 inventories.
Current Trends: FY 2021 volumes are expected to be higher year-over-year due to North American plant restarts, productivity improvements, and tolling. Average realized pricing is expected to increase sequentially but remain flat compared to 2020. We expect higher costs related to project start-ups, partially offset by productivity improvements.
Bromine Specialties
In millions
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Sales
$
280.4
$
231.6
$
48.9
21.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94.6
$
83.3
$
11.4
13.7
%
Bromine net sales of $280.4 million increased $48.9 million driven by demand for products across the portfolio and a favorable customer mix. Adjusted EBITDA of $94.6 million increased $11.4 million due to increased net sales and was partially offset by a $6.4 million impact from the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm. Cost savings initiatives and pricing helped offset raw materials cost increases.
Current Trends: We continue to expect FY 2021 results to be modestly higher than the previous year due to continued economic recovery and improvements in certain end markets, including electronics, and building and construction, along with on-going cost savings initiatives and pricing. The winter storm in the U.S. Gulf Coast during Q1 led to lost production at the Magnolia, Arkansas site, which is expected to impact sales and adjusted EBITDA in mid-2021.
Catalysts
In millions
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Sales
$
220.2
$
207.2
$
13.0
6.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25.4
$
47.5
$
(22.0)
(46.4)
%
Catalysts net sales of $220.2 million increased $13.0 million owing to higher volumes compared to the previous year. Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) volumes increased due to timing of shipments offset by lower Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volumes related to the impact of the winter storm on our customers' requirements. Adjusted EBITDA of $25.4 million declined $22.0 million as a result of a $26.2 million cost impact from the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm on two of our Houston-based plants and lower prices, slightly offset by cost savings initiatives. First quarter 2020 results were overstated by $11.7 million due to incorrect cost of goods sold for inventory values which were corrected the following quarter.
Current Trends: We expect 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be lower year-over-year due to the impact of the winter storm, FCC order delays, product mix, and the previously disclosed change in order patterns from a large North American customer.
All Other
In millions
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Sales
$
49.6
$
63.2
$
(13.6)
(21.5)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21.5
$
22.8
$
(1.3)
(5.9)
%
Other operations represents our FCS business. FCS net sales of $49.6 million declined $13.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million declined $1.3 million. The FCS business tends to be contract driven and can vary quarter-to-quarter.
On February 25, 2021, we signed a definitive agreement to sell the FCS business to W. R. Grace & Co. for proceeds of approximately $570 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion, including $569.9 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion available under our revolver, $500.0 million remaining under our delayed draw term loan and $131.2 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.0 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times. The recently completed $1.5 billion debt repayment supports our financial flexibility to accelerate growth and maintain an Investment Grade credit rating.
Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of $157.9 million increased $2.9 million versus the prior year as higher revenues in each of our reportable segments more than offset working capital outflows in 2021. Capital expenditures of $179.7 million decreased by approximately $35.0 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.
Our primary capital allocation priorities are to grow profitably, fund our dividend, and maintain our financial flexibility and our Investment Grade credit rating.
In February, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, an increase over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. This is our 27th consecutive year of dividend increase.
Our share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, there are no near-term plans to execute share buybacks. We have discontinued efforts to sell our PCS business and will continue to operate this business within our portfolio.
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.
We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, financial flexibility, expected growth, anticipated return on opportunities, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, productivity improvements, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, future acquisition and divestiture transactions, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through
such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net sales
$
829,291
$
738,845
Cost of goods sold
565,604
496,827
Gross profit
263,687
242,018
Selling, general and administrative expenses
93,187
101,877
Research and development expenses
14,636
16,097
Operating profit
155,864
124,044
Interest and financing expenses
(43,882)
(16,885)
Other income, net
11,312
8,314
Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments
123,294
115,473
Income tax expense
22,107
18,442
Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments
101,187
97,031
Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)
16,511
26,604
Net income
117,698
123,635
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(22,021)
(16,431)
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
95,677
$
107,204
Basic earnings per share
$
0.85
$
1.01
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.84
$
1.01
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
112,592
106,227
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
113,330
106,512
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
569,859
$
746,724
Trade accounts receivable
532,964
530,838
Other accounts receivable
60,558
61,958
Inventories
685,779
750,237
Other current assets
93,844
116,427
Assets held for sale
66,390
-
Total current assets
2,009,394
2,206,184
Property, plant and equipment
7,433,593
7,427,641
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
2,043,264
2,073,016
Net property, plant and equipment
5,390,329
5,354,625
Investments
663,448
656,244
Noncurrent assets held for sale
50,683
-
Other assets
212,258
219,268
Goodwill
1,629,169
1,665,520
Other intangibles, net of amortization
335,021
349,105
Total assets
$
10,290,302
$
10,450,946
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
492,532
$
483,221
Accrued expenses
378,973
440,763
Current portion of long-term debt
616
804,677
Dividends payable
45,327
40,937
Liabilities held for sale
4,068
-
Income taxes payable
31,740
32,251
Total current liabilities
953,256
1,801,849
Long-term debt
2,030,032
2,767,381
Postretirement benefits
47,817
48,075
Pension benefits
316,652
340,818
Other noncurrent liabilities
619,309
629,377
Deferred income taxes
380,683
394,852
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:
Common stock
1,167
1,069
Additional paid-in capital
2,889,923
1,438,038
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(350,114)
(326,132)
Retained earnings
3,205,408
3,155,252
Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity
5,746,384
4,268,227
Noncontrolling interests
196,169
200,367
Total equity
5,942,553
4,468,594
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,290,302
$
10,450,946
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
$
746,724
$
613,110
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
117,698
123,635
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
62,260
53,694
Stock-based compensation and other
2,560
2,501
Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)
(16,511)
(26,604)
Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities
4,950
-
Pension and postretirement benefit
(4,226)
(1,719)
Pension and postretirement contributions
(15,329)
(6,113)
Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities
(1,762)
(627)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
27,798
-
Deferred income taxes
(19,384)
4,790
Working capital changes
(49,185)
17,730
Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant to MRL
43,223
36,723
Other, net
5,857
(48,956)
Net cash provided by operating activities
157,949
155,054
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(22,572)
Capital expenditures
(179,683)
(214,529)
Sales of marketable securities, net
5,245
2,589
Investments in equity and other corporate investments
(286)
(356)
Net cash used in investing activities
(174,724)
(234,868)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,453,888
-
Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements
(1,174,980)
-
Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements
-
250,000
Other debt repayments, net
(325,159)
(151,872)
Fees related to early extinguishment of debt
(23,719)
-
Dividends paid to shareholders
(41,130)
(38,982)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(26,219)
(14,286)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,183
10,195
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions
(6,860)
(3,825)
Other
(253)
(214)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(143,249)
51,016
Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(16,841)
(31,084)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(176,865)
(59,882)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
569,859
$
553,228
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Summary of Segment Results
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net sales:
Lithium
$
278,976
$
236,818
Bromine Specialties
280,447
231,592
Catalysts
220,243
207,207
All Other
49,625
63,228
Total net sales
$
829,291
$
738,845
Adjusted EBITDA:
Lithium
$
106,436
$
78,637
Bromine Specialties
94,640
83,262
Catalysts
25,427
47,470
All Other
21,479
22,824
Corporate
(17,928)
(35,828)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
230,054
$
196,365
See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.
Additional Information
It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ('earnings'). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.
A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ('earnings'), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring or unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts
2021
2020
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
95,677
$
107,204
Add back:
Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)
(4,267)
(2,311)
Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)
32,761
1,493
Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
124,171
$
106,386
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.10
$
1.00
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
113,330
106,512
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
95,677
$
107,204
Add back:
Interest and financing expenses
43,882
16,885
Income tax expense
22,107
18,442
Depreciation and amortization
62,260
53,694
EBITDA
223,926
196,225
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
(5,465)
(2,908)
Non-recurring and other unusual items
11,593
3,048
Adjusted EBITDA
$
230,054
$
196,365
Net sales
$
829,291
$
738,845
EBITDA margin
27.0
%
26.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27.7
%
26.6
%
See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).
Lithium
Bromine Specialties
Catalysts
Reportable Segments Total
All Other
Corporate
Consolidated Total
% of Net Sales
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
74,630
$
82,113
$
12,916
$
169,659
$
20,016
$
(93,998)
$
95,677
11.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
31,806
12,527
12,511
56,844
1,463
3,953
62,260
7.5
%
Non-recurring and other unusual items
-
-
-
-
-
11,593
11,593
1.4
%
Interest and financing expenses
-
-
-
-
-
43,882
43,882
5.3
%
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
22,107
22,107
2.7
%
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
-
-
-
-
-
(5,465)
(5,465)
(0.7)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
106,436
$
94,640
$
25,427
$
226,503
$
21,479
$
(17,928)
$
230,054
27.7
%
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation
$
53,240
$
71,665
$
34,892
$
159,797
$
20,846
$
(73,439)
$
107,204
14.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
25,397
11,597
12,578
49,572
1,978
2,144
53,694
7.2
%
Non-recurring and other unusual items
-
-
-
-
-
3,048
3,048
0.4
%
Interest and financing expenses
-
-
-
-
-
16,885
16,885
2.3
%
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
18,442
18,442
2.5
%
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
-
-
-
-
-
(2,908)
(2,908)
(0.4)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
78,637
$
83,262
$
47,470
$
209,369
$
22,824
$
(35,828)
$
196,365
26.6
%
Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to our operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, we believe that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and we manage these separately from the operational performance of our businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other (expenses) income, net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Interest cost
$
5,428
$
7,155
Expected return on assets
(10,893)
(10,063)
Total
$
(5,465)
$
(2,908)
In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, we have identified certain other items and excluded them from our adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Restructuring and other(1)
$
-
$
0.01
Acquisition and integration related costs(2)
0.02
0.02
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)
0.20
-
Other(4)
0.06
(0.01)
Discrete tax items(5)
0.01
(0.01)
Total non-recurring and other unusual items
$
0.29
$
0.01
(1)In 2020, we recorded severance expenses as part of business reorganization plans, impacting each of our businesses and Corporate, primarily in the U.S., Germany and with our Jordanian joint venture partner. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we recorded severance expenses in Cost of goods sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $0.7 million, $1.5 million and a $0.3 million gain ($1.5 million after income taxes, or $0.01 per share), respectively. The balance of unpaid severance is recorded in Accrued expenses and is expected to primarily be paid through 2021.
(2)Costs related to the acquisition, integration and potential divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of $2.2 million and $3.0 million ($1.7 million and $2.3 million after income taxes, or $0.02 per share in each case), respectively.
(3)Included in Interest and financing expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $27.8 million ($23.0 million after income taxes, or $0.20 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.
(4)Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:
•Selling, general and administrative expenses - $5.5 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements.
•Other income, net - $3.9 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update of an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.
After income taxes, these charges totaled $7.1 million, or $0.06 per share.
Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included amounts recorded in:
•Other expenses, net - $2.6 million gain resulting from the settlement of a legal matter related to a business sold, partially offset by a $0.8 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnifications related to previously disposed businesses.
After income taxes, these net gains totaled $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share.
(5) Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are discrete net tax expenses of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share. This net expense is primarily related to an out-of-period adjustment regarding an overstated deferred tax liability for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, offset by a benefit due to the release of a foreign valuation allowance and excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.
Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are discrete net tax benefits of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share. This net benefit is primarily related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.
See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).
Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments
Income tax expense
Effective income tax rate
Three months ended March 31, 2021
As reported
$
123,294
$
22,107
17.9
%
Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items
33,926
5,432
As adjusted
$
157,220
$
27,539
17.5
%
Three months ended March 31, 2020
As reported
$
115,473
$
18,442
16.0
%
Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items