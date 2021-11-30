Aldebaran Resources : MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2021

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

General

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aldebaran") has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") as of November 29, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2021, the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the related notes contained therein which have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis on any particular issue. The information provided in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer" as defined in NI 51-102. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian dollars, the reporting currency of the Company, unless specifically noted.

Management of Aldebaran is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls and to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's Board of Directors follows recommended corporate governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The board's audit committee meets with management quarterly to review the financial statements including the MD&A and to discuss other financial, operating and internal control matters.

Description of Business and Overview

The Company's business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Aldebaran was incorporated on June 7, 2018 by Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to participate in an arrangement with Regulus whereby Regulus agreed to spin out its Argentina mining properties to Aldebaran (the "Plan of Arrangement"). The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina (the "Altar project") as well as a 100% interest in the Rio Grande project (the Rio Grande project") and several other earlier stage projects, all located in Argentina. The Altar project is a very large, moderate-grade resource that currently has over 11.4 billion lbs of contained copper and 3.4 million ounces of gold on a measured and indicated basis, plus an additional 1.8 billion lbs copper and 0.4 million ounces gold on an inferred basis (NI 43-101 resource estimate prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. ("IMC") of Tucson, Arizona effective March 22, 2021). The Company is led by John E. Black, Dr. Kevin B. Heather and Mark Wayne, who also serve as management of Regulus. The team has a proven track record with Antares Minerals, which they sold to First Quantum Minerals (TSX.FM, UK FQM) in 2010 for approximately C$650 million after drilling out the Haquira Cu-Mo-Audeposit in Peru.

Significant Events from July 1, 2021 to the Date of this Report

On July 13, 2021, the Company reported assays from the remaining two holes drilled at the Altar project. The highlights are listed below under Exploration Work Completed at Altar During the 2020-2021 Campaign .

. On Sepember 30, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of 2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar project and provided an update on plans for the upcoming field season. See below under Upcoming Exploration Work Programs to be Completed at Altar .

2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar project and provided an update on plans for the upcoming field season. See below under . On November 4, 2021, the Company announced that drilling had commenced at the Altar project with plans to have three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig to be added in early December. T wo rigs are turning at the project as of the date of this report, with a third rig anticipated within the next two weeks and a fourth rig anticipated to arrive in late December or early January. The arrival of the third and fourth drill rigs has been delayed due to a shortage of drilling supplies and personnel as there has been a notable increase in drilling activity in Argentina this field season. See below under Upcoming Exploration Work Programs to be Completed at Altar .

Exploration and Evaluation Assets Review

This review has been prepared by John Black, CEO and director of the Company. The scientific and technical data contained in the section have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, BSc (Hons), MSc, PhD, FAusIMM, Chief Geological Officer of the Company, who serves as a qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

