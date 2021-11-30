Aldebaran Resources : MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2021
Aldebaran Resources Inc.
(the "Company")
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
General
The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aldebaran") has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") as of November 29, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2021, the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the related notes contained therein which have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis on any particular issue. The information provided in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer" as defined in NI 51-102. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com.
All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian dollars, the reporting currency of the Company, unless specifically noted.
Management of Aldebaran is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls and to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's Board of Directors follows recommended corporate governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The board's audit committee meets with management quarterly to review the financial statements including the MD&A and to discuss other financial, operating and internal control matters.
Description of Business and Overview
The Company's business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Aldebaran was incorporated on June 7, 2018 by Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to participate in an arrangement with Regulus whereby Regulus agreed to spin out its Argentina mining properties to Aldebaran (the "Plan of Arrangement"). The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina (the "Altar project") as well as a 100% interest in the Rio Grande project (the Rio Grande project") and several other earlier stage projects, all located in Argentina. The Altar project is a very large, moderate-grade resource that currently has over 11.4 billion lbs of contained copper and 3.4 million ounces of gold on a measured and indicated basis, plus an additional 1.8 billion lbs copper and 0.4 million ounces gold on an inferred basis (NI 43-101 resource estimate prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. ("IMC") of Tucson, Arizona effective March 22, 2021). The Company is led by John E. Black, Dr. Kevin B. Heather and Mark Wayne, who also serve as management of Regulus. The team has a proven track record with Antares Minerals, which they sold to First Quantum Minerals (TSX.FM, UK FQM) in 2010 for approximately C$650 million after drilling out the HaquiraCu-Mo-Audeposit in Peru.
Significant Events from July 1, 2021 to the Date of this Report
On July 13, 2021, the Company reported assays from the remaining two holes drilled at the Altar project. The highlights are listed below underExploration Work Completed at Altar During the2020-2021Campaign.
On Sepember 30, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of 2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar project and provided an update on plans for the upcoming field season. See below under Upcoming Exploration Work Programs to be Completed at Altar.
On November 4, 2021, the Company announced that drilling had commenced at the Altar project with plans tohave three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig to be added in early December. Two rigs are turning at the project as of the date of this report, with a third rig anticipated within the next two weeks and a fourth rig anticipated to arrive in late December or early January. The arrival of the third and fourth drill rigs has been delayed due to a shortage of drilling supplies and personnel as there has been a notable increase in drilling activity in Argentina this field season. See below under Upcoming Exploration Work Programs to be Completed at Altar.
Exploration and Evaluation Assets Review
This review has been prepared by John Black, CEO and director of the Company. The scientific and technical data contained in the section have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, BSc (Hons), MSc, PhD, FAusIMM, Chief Geological Officer of the Company, who serves as a qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.
1
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Upon completion of the Plan of Arrangement, Aldebaran beneficially acquired all of Regulus' interests in its Argentina mining properties including the Rio Grande project and certain other earlier stage mineral exploration projects. Aldebaran also entered into a joint venture agreement to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar project (the "Altar JV Agreement"). The Altar project consists of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres (mining rights of way, occupation and camp encumbrances) (the "Altar Concessions"). It also includes an option on five adjacent Rio Cenicero concessions (the "Rio Cenicero Concessions").
Altar Project
As part of the Plan of Arrangement, Aldebaran entered into the Altar JV Agreement with Stillwater Canada LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ("Sibanye-Stillwater"), which provides Aldebaran the right to earn up an initial 60%, and a subsequent additional 20%, interest in the Altar project. The consideration to acquire an initial 60% interest comprised:
an upfront cash payment of US$15 million to Stillwater Canada LLC, which was paid upon closing of the Plan of Arrangement;
the issuance of 19.9% of Aldebaran's common shares to Stillwater Canada LLC, which were issued upon closing of the Plan of Arrangement; and
Aldebaran's commitment to fund the next US$30 million of expenditures on the Altar project over five (5) years, inclusive of 2018 drilling that was conducted between February and May of 2018, with a minimum expenditure of US$3 million each year.
If the Company fails to complete the initial US$30 million of expenditures pursuant to the Altar JV Agreement as described above, the Company will forfeit its right to earn any interest in the Altar project. The Company has spent approximately US$17,250,000 on the Altar project to June 30, 2021 and is on track to fulfill the earn-in expenditure requirements within the allowable time constraints provided for in the Altar JV Agreement. Aldebaran also has the right to earn an additional 20% interest in the Altar project by spending an additional US$25 million over a three-year period following Aldebaran's acquisition of the initial 60% interest.
The Altar project is located in San Juan Province, Argentina approximately 10 km from the Chile-Argentina border and approximately 180 km west of the city of San Juan. Altar hosts a cluster of several large porphyry copper-gold deposits, with mineralization currently defined in four distinct zones - Altar East, Altar Central, Altar North and the recently discovered QDM-Radio Porphyry zone, about 3 km to the west of Altar Central. Mineralization at all of these porphyry deposits is associated with Miocene intrusive centers emplaced into Miocene volcanic host rocks. Altar is noteworthy for having relatively higher gold grades associated with the copper mineralization compared to nearby porphyry systems, which are dominantly copper or copper-molybdenum.
The Altar project was first explored and drilled by CRA/Rio Tinto (7 holes - 2,841 m) in 1995-2004. Peregrine Metals, a Canadian exploration company, subsequently optioned the property from Rio Tinto in 2005. Peregrine expanded the property and completed 56,761 m of drilling in 146 drill holes from 2005-2011 to define an initial mineral resource estimate at Altar Central and Altar East. In October 2011, Stillwater Mining Company ("Stillwater") acquired Peregrine Metals for approximately US$490 MM and in the subsequent period of 2012-2013 completed an additional 38,380 m of drilling in 80 holes to further define estimated mineral resources at Altar Central and Altar East. In 2016, Stillwater spent an additional US$4MM on 4,893m of drilling in 8 holes which led to the discovery of the QDM epithermal Au-RadioCu-Au porphyry systems. During 2017, an additional US$1.7 MM was spent on 5,630 m of drilling (7 holes) focusing on the QDM-Radio porphyry area. Also in 2017, Sibanye Gold Limited acquired Stillwater to form Sibanye-Stillwater. In 2018, Sibanye-Stillwater completed an additional 4,923 m of deeper drilling (3 drill holes + 1 extension) in a cost sharing agreement with Regulus on behalf of Aldebaran.
The Altar project is the subject of an updated National Instrument43-101Mineral Resource Estimate, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated effective March 22, 2021 (the "Altar Resource Estimate"), which was prepared by IMC. The Altar Resource Estimate, which contains detailed disclosure on the Altar project, has been filed on SEDAR under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.The Altar Resource Estimate is the first estimate completed by Aldebaran (prior estimates were completed by previous operators) and incorporates the Company's newly created geological and structural model. The cut-off grades are presented in terms of Net Smelter Return (NSR) which reflects the combined benefit of producing copper, gold, and silver. The qualified person for the estimation of the mineral resource was John Marek of IMC. Estimated mineral resources may be significantly affected by factors such as changes in metal prices, production costs and detailed testing and design of process and concentrate handling facilities, and such changes could be materially adverse. The Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral resources reported are contained within a floating cone pit shell to demonstrate "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction" to meet the definition of Mineral Resources in NI 43- 101.
Currently, the Altar Resource Estimate is defined by three distinct deposits: Altar Central, Altar East and QDM Gold. For the purposes of resource modeling, Altar Central and Altar East are constrained using a single open pit and therefore are reported together. Altar Central and Altar East are separated into supergene copper (secondary sulphide) and hypogene copper-gold (primary sulphide) mineralization. The QDM Gold deposit is categorized as a separate resource as it is located approximately 3 km west from Altar Central and is primarily a gold-silver deposit.
2
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Altar Resource Estimate Highlights
Altar Central & Altar East:
Measured & Indicated resource of 1,198.2 million tonnes grading 0.43% copper, 0.09 g/t gold and 1.00 g/t silver.
Inferred resource of 189.2 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 0.06 g/t gold and 0.80 g/t silver.
Resource was estimated utilizing a higher cut-off grade (0.30% CuEq) than in the previously reported 2018 estimate, with a resulting 41% decrease in tonnage and a 29% increase in copper grade for Measured & Indicated resources and a 66% decrease in tonnage and a 48% increase in copper grade for Inferred resources.
Sizeable supergene resource in Altar Central and Altar East, providing a potential pathway for a smaller, lower capital option for the project.
Decrease in arsenic grades when compared to the 2018 mineral resource estimate:
39% arsenic reduction in Measured & Indicated resourceso 67% arsenic reduction in Inferred resources
Separation of supergene copper (secondary sulphide) and hypogene copper-gold (primary sulphide) mineralization within Altar Central and Altar East shows that a high percentage of arsenic is located within the supergene portion of the deposit, which can potentially be processed utilizing SX/EW technology where arsenic is not recovered.
Significant potential to expand the higher-grade,copper-gold hypogene zones within both the Altar East and Altar Central deposits, which could provide further grade improvements in the future.
Amenable to open pit mining.
QDM Gold
Measured & Indicated resource of 20 million tonnes grading 0.78 g/t gold, 3.62 g/t silver and 0.06% copper.
Inferred resource of 1.2 million tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold, 5.34 g/t silver and 0.03% copper.
Stand-alonedeposit not associated with other reported resources.
Approximately 90% sulphide mineralization and 10% oxide mineralization.
Potential to expand QDM Gold resource through additional drilling.
Amenable to open pit mining.
The open pit constrained Mineral Resources are summarized below in Table 1 and Table 2.
Table 1. Altar Central & East - Open Pit Mineral Resource (0.3 % CuEq cut-off)
Average Grade
Contained Metal
Tonnes
Cu
Au
Ag
As
Cu
Au
Ag
Material Type
Category
(Mt)
(%)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(ppm)
(M lbs)
(M Oz)
(M Oz)
Measured
217.2
0.48
0.08
1.21
314
2,289
0.5
8.5
Supergene
Indicated
68.0
0.45
0.08
0.96
156
673
0.2
2.1
Total M&I
285.2
0.47
0.08
1.15
276
2,962
0.7
10.5
Inferred
14.6
0.45
0.08
0.74
113
143
0.0
0.3
Measured
404.9
0.42
0.11
0.95
114
3,785
1.5
12.4
Hypogene
Indicated
508.1
0.41
0.08
0.96
113
4,615
1.3
15.7
Total M&I
913.0
0.42
0.09
0.96
113
8,400
2.7
28.0
Inferred
174.7
0.42
0.06
0.80
70
1,606
0.4
4.5
Measured
622.1
0.44
0.10
1.04
184
6,074
2.0
20.8
Total
Indicated
576.1
0.42
0.08
0.96
118
5,288
1.4
17.8
Total M&I
1,198.2
0.43
0.09
1.00
152
11,362
3.4
38.6
Inferred
189.2
0.42
0.06
0.80
73
1,749
0.4
4.8
See Notes at end of this section for details.
3
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Table 2. QDM Gold - Open Pit Mineral Resource (0.33 - 0.7 g/t AuEq cut-off)
Average Grade
Contained Metal
Category
Tonnes (Mt)
Au
Ag
Cu
As
Au
Ag
Cu
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
(ppm)
(M Oz)
(M Oz)
(M lbs)
Measured
15.8
0.81
3.59
0.06
168
0.41
1.83
21.0
Indicated
4.2
0.68
3.74
0.06
164
0.09
0.50
5.0
Total M&I
20.0
0.78
3.62
0.06
167
0.50
2.33
26.0
Inferred
1.2
0.58
5.34
0.03
153
0.02
0.21
1.0
See Notes at end of this section for details.
Data Verification and QA/QC
The data described above is supported by using industry standard QA/QC procedures consisting of the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Historical QA/QC data and methodology on the project were reviewed and are summarized in the Altar Resource Estimate.
Table 3. Altar East & Central Open Pit Mineral Resource by Cut-off
Tonnes
Cu
Au
Ag
$ NSR Cut-off
CuEq Cut-off
Category
(M)
(%)
(g/t)
(g/t)
Measured
1,026.7
0.34
0.08
0.88
4.67
0.107
Indicated
1,151.9
0.30
0.06
0.75
Inferred
528.7
0.26
0.05
0.58
Measured
846.0
0.39
0.09
0.95
9.17
0.2
Indicated
849.9
0.36
0.07
0.85
Inferred
330.0
0.34
0.05
0.67
Measured
622.1
0.44
0.10
1.04
13.99
0.3
Indicated
576.1
0.42
0.08
0.96
Inferred
189.2
0.42
0.06
0.80
Measured
385.2
0.52
0.12
1.17
18.81
0.4
Indicated
322.7
0.49
0.09
1.10
Inferred
97.5
0.51
0.08
0.96
Measured
222.8
0.61
0.15
1.29
23.64
0.5
Indicated
188.3
0.55
0.10
1.21
Inferred
60.8
0.57
0.09
1.05
See Notes at end of this section for details.
Table 4. QDM Gold Pit Mineral Resource by Cut-Off
Oxide
Sulphide
AuEq
AuEq
Tonnes
Au
Ag
Cu
$ NSR Cut-off
Cut-off
Cut-off
Category
(M)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
13.17
0.70
0.33
Measured
15.8
0.81
3.59
0.06
Indicated
4.2
0.68
3.74
0.06
Inferred
1.2
0.58
5.34
0.03
Measured
14.8
0.84
3.61
0.06
15.00
0.80
0.38
Indicated
3.5
0.73
3.79
0.06
Inferred
1.0
0.64
5.77
0.03
20.00
1.07
0.50
Measured
12.1
0.92
3.77
0.07
Indicated
2.4
0.82
3.52
0.07
Inferred
0.5
0.65
5.38
0.04
See Notes at end of this section for details.
4
