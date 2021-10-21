Log in
ALSO and Adobe take partnership to the next level

10/21/2021 | 12:56am EDT
EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ALSO and Adobe take partnership to the next level 2021-10-21 / 06:55

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Emmen, Switzerland, 21. October 2021 
PRESS RELEASE

ALSO and Adobe take partnership to the next level

After successfully rolling out the Adobe portfolio on the ALSO Cloud Marketplace in selected countries already, ALSO will now make them available in an additional 41 countries, including Russia and other regions through PaaS partners.

Functionalities like the auto-renewal of licenses for Adobe DC and Creative Cloud applications as well as increased management automation improve end customer retention and free up valuable time for the channel partners. The concept proved to be a tremendous success within ALSO's ecosystem: early this year ALSO won Adobe's "Digital Media 2020 EMEA Channel Partner" award.

"Our partnership with Adobe supports our efforts to enlarge the number of Unique Users and further monetize the ones already existing," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding (SIX: ALSN).

Press contact ALSO Holding AG: Beate Flamm Senior Vice President Communication Email: beate.flamm@also.com ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 93 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com. About Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features: File: ALSO_21.10.2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1242205 2021-10-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 00:55 ET (04:55 GMT)

