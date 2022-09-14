Advanced search
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
09-14-2022
0.1050 AUD   +31.25%
05:26pAltech Chemicals Limited Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries
AW
12:56aAltech Chemicals Establishes Joint Venture to Commercialize Sodium Batteries; Shares Surge 31%
MT
09/13Altech Chemicals Limited To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries
AW
Altech Chemicals Limited Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

09/14/2022
Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website www.altechchemicals.com and on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/pRu67iUhG4Q

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's plans to commercialize 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Altech announced yesterday that it has executed a joint venture agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company.

"Our CERENERGY(R) batteries use common table salt which is readily available everywhere" - Iggy Tan.

Altech Chemicals Interactive Investor Hub

Engage with Altech directly by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say about this, as well as past announcements, at our Investor Hub https://atc.freshamplify.com/



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
