Altech Chemicals Limited Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website www.altechchemicals.com and on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/pRu67iUhG4Q



In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's plans to commercialize 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Altech announced yesterday that it has executed a joint venture agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company.



"Our CERENERGY(R) batteries use common table salt which is readily available everywhere" - Iggy Tan.



