  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amesite Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMST   US0310941051

AMESITE INC.

(AMST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05 2022-09-19 am EDT
0.3440 USD   +0.12%
09/15Amesite and NAFEO Announce Addition of New Member Universities to Alliance
AQ
09/09Amesite Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022
AQ
09/02Amesite Raises $2.3 Million in Direct Offering of Common Shares, Private Placement of Warrants
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amesite : Fall 2022

09/19/2022 | 10:30am EDT
FALL 2022

Company

Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Amesite individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisions that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Meet

Amesite

Highly integrable web-app architecture on

best-in-class cloud infrastructure.

Amesite's easy-to-use platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver online learning better, faster and at lower cost.

Customizable dashboards provide real-time

insights into user performance.

Artificial Intelligence (real-timesentiment analysis) is used to report user platform behavior.

Platform Positive Sentiment across partners

Artificial Intelligence (real time

sentiment analysis) is used to report

user platform behavior.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Universities

and Colleges

Museums

Businesses

3,567

>35k

75.8K

U.S. Colleges

US Museums

US Businesses with

& Universities

> 250 employees

94M

$2B

Museum spend each year

U.S. College Alumni

on education activities

$92.3B

Total spend on workplace training in the US (2021)

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Investment Highlights

1 UNIQUE MODEL FOR ORGANIZATIONS TO DELIVER LEARNING ON THEIR OWN BRANDS: without having to spend excessively to market to new learners.

  1. PROVEN TECHNOLOGY: delivering results that organizations need to ensure sustainability of their fundraising / budget allocation.
  2. DISRUPTIVE NEW APPLICATION OF TECHNOLOGY: to enable efficient, scalable, mass customization to leverage existing infrastructure at high margins.

4 APPEALING MODEL THAT ENABLES MULTIPLE WINNERS: Customers can be public and proud to use the solution that supports their brand; Users get a great experience.

5 WELL-FUNDEDPUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR FUNDING THAT CAN SUPPORT AMESITE SALES GROWTH: delivering better results at a lower cost to Customers.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amesite Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,95 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 10,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 80,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 3,40 $
Spread / Average Target 890%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann Marie Sastry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Gil S. Omenn Independent Director
Anthony M. Barkett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMESITE INC.-66.64%10
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.23%1 825 244
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.30%61 925
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.73%48 046
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.40%47 262
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.85%44 989