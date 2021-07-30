Anima Holding: 1H21 consolidated results

Adjusted net profit: €124.5 million (+32% vs. 1H20)
Milan, 30 July 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the period ending June 30th, 2021.
ANIMA Group 1H21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €1.1 billion; total assets under management as of June 2021 reached €197.8 billion, €14 billion higher than €183.4 billion as of June 2020.
With reference to the income statement, 1H21 net commissions totaled €142.7 million (+5% vs. €135.4 million in 1H20). In the first six months of 2021 performance fees were €70.9 million (with a strong increase on €36.7 million in 1H20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 1H21 total revenues totaled €232.5 million (+25% vs. €185.7 million in 1H20).
Ordinary operating expense was €44.3 million (increasing from €40.8 million in 1H20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 27.4%.
Profit before tax reached €156.0 million with a 43% increase vs. €109.4 million in 1H20; net profit was €129.8 million (+79% vs. €72.6 million in 1H20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets.
Adjusted net income (which does not take into account extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €124.5 million (+32% vs. €94.1 million in 1H20).
Net debt as of June 30th, 2021 is €84.1 million (improving from €166.7 million at the end of 2020).
"The half-year just ended updates once again the maximum values ever reached by the ANIMA Group both in terms of financials and as assets under management. In a constantly evolving environment, we demonstrate once again our ability to focus on operations and on generating results for our shareholders, always remaining ready to seize any extraordinary opportunities that may arise "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA".
The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €198 billion of assets under management (as of June 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Items (in €/000)
1H21
1H20
2020
10. Commissions earned
595,521
491,255
989,982
20. Commissions paid
-363,577
-306,082
-610,798
NET COMMISSIONS
231,944
185,173
379,184
50. Interest income and equivalent
50
98
136
60. Interest expense and equivalent
-6,130
-5,335
-10,170
90. Profit/loss from disposal or purchase of:
-
1,228
1,218
c) financial liabilities
-
1,228
1,218
100. Net result on financial instruments at fair value through P&L
-84
-1,494
-633
b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value
-84
-1,494
-633
110.BROKERAGE MARGIN
225,780
179,670
369,735
130. NET OPERATING RESULT
225,780
179,670
369,735
140. Administrative expense:
-46,417
-44,844
-84,880
a)
personnel expense
-29,072
-26,950
-50,556
b)
other
-17,345
-17,894
-34,324
150. Provisions for risks and charges
395
-111
-1,178
160. Amortization and depreciation tangible assets
-1,642
-1,648
-3,322
170. Amortization and depreciation intangible assets
-22,068
-25,941
-52,223
180. Other income/expense
541
2,819
3,178
190. OPERATING EXPENSE
-69,191
-69,725
-138,425
240. GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES
156,589
109,945
231,310
250. Income tax
-26,301
-36,941
-75,147
260.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES
130,288
73,004
156,163
270. NET RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-446
-401
-792
280.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
129,842
72,603
155,371
RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Items (in €/000)
1H21
1H20
2020
Net commissions
142,695
135,431
272,806
Performance fees
70,897
36,730
78,379
Other income
18,870
13,496
28,984
Total revenues
232,462
185,657
380,169
Personnel expense
-26,589
-24,177
-47,603
Other administrative expense
-17,394
-16,604
-33,485
Total operating expense
-44,253
-40,781
-81,088
EBITDA
188,209
144,876
299,081
Extraordinary charges
-1,615
-4,770
-5,963
LTIP expense
-2,474
-1,417
-1,906
Other income/expense
0,546
-2,344
2,208
Tangible and intangible assets depreciation
-22,549
-26,422
-53,199
EBIT
162,116
114,611
240,221
Net financial charges
-6,161
-5,236
-10,034
PBT
155,955
109,375
230,187
Income tax
-26,113
-36,772
-74,815
Consolidated net profit
129,842
72,603
155,372
Net adjustments*
-5,353
21,462
41,740
Adjusted net profit
124,489
94,065
197,112
* Amortisation of PPA and capitalised financing costs, one-off items as well as extraordinary income or charges (restructuring, LTIP…)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS (in €/000)
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.20
10. Cash
5
5
6
20. Financial assets at fair value through P&L
101,704
90,162
88,763
c) other financial assets at fair value
101,704
90,162
88,763
40. Financial assets at amortized cost
685,634
400,833
258,261
80. Tangible assets
10,794
12,001
12,644
90. Intangible assets
1,624,426
1,646,006
1,670,767
of which goodwill
1,105,463
1,105,463
1,105,463
100. Tax assets
12,272
14,018
15,067
a)
current
14
-
-
b)
prepaid
12,258
14,018
15,067
110. Non current assets held for sale and discontinued operations
214
-
-
120. Other assets
45,543
43,798
40,484
TOTAL ASSETS
2,480,592
2,206,823
2,085,992
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in €/000)
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.20
10. Financial liabilities at amortized cost
932,705
687,009
667,766
a)
payables
350,917
404,969
383,492
b)
securities issued
581,788
282,040
284,274
40. Hedging derivatives
1,642
2,569
2,148
60. Tax liabilities
115,267
135,875
144,336
a)
current
17,295
7,063
9,177
b)
deferred
97,972
128,812
135,159
70. Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations
214
-
-
80. Other liabilities
61,946
65,901
40,301
90. Employees' severance payment fund
2,373
2,571
2,541
100. Provision for risks and charges:
1,957
2,727
1,655
a) commitments and guarantees issued
120
136
125
c)
other
1,837
2,591
1,530
110. Capital
7,292
7,292
7,292
120. Treasury shares
(43,515)
(45,245)
(45,245)
140. Share premium reserve
787,652
787,652
787,652
150. Reserves
485,047
407,673
407,184
160. Evaluation reserves
(1,830)
(2,572)
(2,241)
170. Net profit for the period
129,842
155,371
72,603
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,480,592
2,206,823
2,085,992
CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION
Item (in €/000)
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.20
Bank Financing
(172,000)
(262,000)
(262,000)
2019-2026 bond
(282,790)
(282,690)
(282,580)
2021-2028 bond
(298,270)
-
-
Accrued interest expense
(4,270)
(0,940)
(3,410)
Other payable (incl. IFRS16)*
(14,770)
(16,050)
(17,080)
Total financial debt
(772,100)
(561,680)
(565,070)
Cash and equivalent
578,220
288,430
177,120
Securities
97,050
90,150
88,750
Performance fees receivables
12,750
16,360
11,560
Total cash and equivalent
688,020
394,940
277,430
Net financial position
(84,080)
(166,740)
(287,640)
*Line item added also for the reference periods in line with ESMA guidelines 32-382-1138
