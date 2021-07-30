Log in
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
  Report
Anima Holding: 1H21 consolidated results

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: 1H21 consolidated results

  • Total revenues: €232.5 million (+25% vs. 1H20)
  • Net profit: €129.8 million (+79% vs. 1H20)
  • Adjusted net profit: €124.5 million (+32% vs. 1H20)

Milan, 30 July 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the period ending June 30th, 2021.

ANIMA Group 1H21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €1.1 billion; total assets under management as of June 2021 reached €197.8 billion, €14 billion higher than €183.4 billion as of June 2020.

With reference to the income statement, 1H21 net commissions totaled €142.7 million (+5% vs. €135.4 million in 1H20). In the first six months of 2021 performance fees were €70.9 million (with a strong increase on €36.7 million in 1H20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 1H21 total revenues totaled €232.5 million (+25% vs. €185.7 million in 1H20).

Ordinary operating expense was €44.3 million (increasing from €40.8 million in 1H20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 27.4%.

Profit before tax reached €156.0 million with a 43% increase vs. €109.4 million in 1H20; net profit was €129.8 million (+79% vs. €72.6 million in 1H20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets.

Adjusted net income (which does not take into account extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €124.5 million (+32% vs. €94.1 million in 1H20).

Net debt as of June 30th, 2021 is €84.1 million (improving from €166.7 million at the end of 2020).

"The half-year just ended updates once again the maximum values ever reached by the ANIMA Group both in terms of financials and as assets under management. In a constantly evolving environment, we demonstrate once again our ability to focus on operations and on generating results for our shareholders, always remaining ready to seize any extraordinary opportunities that may arise "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA".

* * *

The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €198 billion of assets under management (as of June 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Items (in €/000)

1H21

1H20

2020

10. Commissions earned

595,521

491,255

989,982

20. Commissions paid

-363,577

-306,082

-610,798

NET COMMISSIONS

231,944

185,173

379,184

50. Interest income and equivalent

50

98

136

60. Interest expense and equivalent

-6,130

-5,335

-10,170

90. Profit/loss from disposal or purchase of:

-

1,228

1,218

c) financial liabilities

-

1,228

1,218

100. Net result on financial instruments at fair value through P&L

-84

-1,494

-633

b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value

-84

-1,494

-633

110.BROKERAGE MARGIN

225,780

179,670

369,735

130. NET OPERATING RESULT

225,780

179,670

369,735

140. Administrative expense:

-46,417

-44,844

-84,880

a)

personnel expense

-29,072

-26,950

-50,556

b)

other

-17,345

-17,894

-34,324

150. Provisions for risks and charges

395

-111

-1,178

160. Amortization and depreciation tangible assets

-1,642

-1,648

-3,322

170. Amortization and depreciation intangible assets

-22,068

-25,941

-52,223

180. Other income/expense

541

2,819

3,178

190. OPERATING EXPENSE

-69,191

-69,725

-138,425

240. GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES

156,589

109,945

231,310

250. Income tax

-26,301

-36,941

-75,147

260.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES

130,288

73,004

156,163

270. NET RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-446

-401

-792

280.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

129,842

72,603

155,371

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Items (in €/000)

1H21

1H20

2020

Net commissions

142,695

135,431

272,806

Performance fees

70,897

36,730

78,379

Other income

18,870

13,496

28,984

Total revenues

232,462

185,657

380,169

Personnel expense

-26,589

-24,177

-47,603

Other administrative expense

-17,394

-16,604

-33,485

Total operating expense

-44,253

-40,781

-81,088

EBITDA

188,209

144,876

299,081

Extraordinary charges

-1,615

-4,770

-5,963

LTIP expense

-2,474

-1,417

-1,906

Other income/expense

0,546

-2,344

2,208

Tangible and intangible assets depreciation

-22,549

-26,422

-53,199

EBIT

162,116

114,611

240,221

Net financial charges

-6,161

-5,236

-10,034

PBT

155,955

109,375

230,187

Income tax

-26,113

-36,772

-74,815

Consolidated net profit

129,842

72,603

155,372

Net adjustments*

-5,353

21,462

41,740

Adjusted net profit

124,489

94,065

197,112

* Amortisation of PPA and capitalised financing costs, one-off items as well as extraordinary income or charges (restructuring, LTIP…)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS (in €/000)

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.20

10. Cash

5

5

6

20. Financial assets at fair value through P&L

101,704

90,162

88,763

c) other financial assets at fair value

101,704

90,162

88,763

40. Financial assets at amortized cost

685,634

400,833

258,261

80. Tangible assets

10,794

12,001

12,644

90. Intangible assets

1,624,426

1,646,006

1,670,767

of which goodwill

1,105,463

1,105,463

1,105,463

100. Tax assets

12,272

14,018

15,067

a)

current

14

-

-

b)

prepaid

12,258

14,018

15,067

110. Non current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

214

-

-

120. Other assets

45,543

43,798

40,484

TOTAL ASSETS

2,480,592

2,206,823

2,085,992

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in €/000)

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.20

10. Financial liabilities at amortized cost

932,705

687,009

667,766

a)

payables

350,917

404,969

383,492

b)

securities issued

581,788

282,040

284,274

40. Hedging derivatives

1,642

2,569

2,148

60. Tax liabilities

115,267

135,875

144,336

a)

current

17,295

7,063

9,177

b)

deferred

97,972

128,812

135,159

70. Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations

214

-

-

80. Other liabilities

61,946

65,901

40,301

90. Employees' severance payment fund

2,373

2,571

2,541

100. Provision for risks and charges:

1,957

2,727

1,655

a) commitments and guarantees issued

120

136

125

c)

other

1,837

2,591

1,530

110. Capital

7,292

7,292

7,292

120. Treasury shares

(43,515)

(45,245)

(45,245)

140. Share premium reserve

787,652

787,652

787,652

150. Reserves

485,047

407,673

407,184

160. Evaluation reserves

(1,830)

(2,572)

(2,241)

170. Net profit for the period

129,842

155,371

72,603

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,480,592

2,206,823

2,085,992

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Item (in €/000)

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.20

Bank Financing

(172,000)

(262,000)

(262,000)

2019-2026 bond

(282,790)

(282,690)

(282,580)

2021-2028 bond

(298,270)

-

-

Accrued interest expense

(4,270)

(0,940)

(3,410)

Other payable (incl. IFRS16)*

(14,770)

(16,050)

(17,080)

Total financial debt

(772,100)

(561,680)

(565,070)

Cash and equivalent

578,220

288,430

177,120

Securities

97,050

90,150

88,750

Performance fees receivables

12,750

16,360

11,560

Total cash and equivalent

688,020

394,940

277,430

Net financial position

(84,080)

(166,740)

(287,640)

*Line item added also for the reference periods in line with ESMA guidelines 32-382-1138

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
