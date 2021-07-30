PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: 1H21 consolidated results

Total revenues: €232.5 million (+25% vs. 1H20)

Net profit: €129.8 million (+79% vs. 1H20)

Adjusted net profit: €124.5 million (+32% vs. 1H20)

Milan, 30 July 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the period ending June 30th, 2021.

ANIMA Group 1H21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €1.1 billion; total assets under management as of June 2021 reached €197.8 billion, €14 billion higher than €183.4 billion as of June 2020.

With reference to the income statement, 1H21 net commissions totaled €142.7 million (+5% vs. €135.4 million in 1H20). In the first six months of 2021 performance fees were €70.9 million (with a strong increase on €36.7 million in 1H20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 1H21 total revenues totaled €232.5 million (+25% vs. €185.7 million in 1H20).

Ordinary operating expense was €44.3 million (increasing from €40.8 million in 1H20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 27.4%.

Profit before tax reached €156.0 million with a 43% increase vs. €109.4 million in 1H20; net profit was €129.8 million (+79% vs. €72.6 million in 1H20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets.

Adjusted net income (which does not take into account extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €124.5 million (+32% vs. €94.1 million in 1H20).

Net debt as of June 30th, 2021 is €84.1 million (improving from €166.7 million at the end of 2020).

"The half-year just ended updates once again the maximum values ever reached by the ANIMA Group both in terms of financials and as assets under management. In a constantly evolving environment, we demonstrate once again our ability to focus on operations and on generating results for our shareholders, always remaining ready to seize any extraordinary opportunities that may arise "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA".

The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €198 billion of assets under management (as of June 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it