    ASND   US04351P1012

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S

(ASND)
  Report
Ascendis Pharma A/S to Host Virtual R&D Program Update on December 14

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Program Update for the investment community on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The event will feature updates on Ascendis Pharma’s endocrinology rare disease development programs and Ascendis’ oncology product candidate TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist. Speakers include members of Ascendis senior management as well as a recognized expert in parathyroid disease, Aliya Khan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, McMaster University.

Virtual R&D Program Update Conference Call & Webcast information

DateTuesday, December 14, 2021
Time9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial In (U.S.)877-870-9135
Dial In (International)646-741-3167
Access Code2169055

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at https://ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on the site shortly after conclusion of the event and will stay available for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit www.ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, and (ii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers and distributors to supply TransCon hGH, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales in the U.S. and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of lonapegsomatropin-tcgd in the U.S., the co-pay program, and the further development of TransCon hGH, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2021 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and SKYTROFA are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © December 2021 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact:
Tim Lee Melinda Baker
Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma
+1 (650) 374-6343 +1 (650) 709-8875
tle@ascendispharma.com media@ascendispharma.com
  
Patti Bank  
ICR Westwicke  
+1 (415) 513-1284  
patti.bank@westwicke.com  
ir@ascendispharma.com  


