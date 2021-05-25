Log in
    AZPN   US0453271035

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
Aspen Technology : Software to help Improve Operations and Supply Chain Alignment for Shell Catalysts & Technologies

05/25/2021 | 11:19am EDT
Press Release
Aspen Technology Software to help Improve Operations and Supply Chain Alignment for Shell Catalysts & Technologies

May 25, 2021

BEDFORD, Mass. - May 25, 2021 - Aspen Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Shell Catalysts & Technologies, a provider of leading catalysts, technical services and licensed process technologies to refiners, gas treating facilities and chemical plants around the world, is implementing Aspen Schedule Explorersoftware in multiple plants throughout North America and Europe. The supply chain management solution will improve coordination, communication and visibility for operations and supply chain personnel, which will allow teams to adapt to changing conditions as needed. The comprehensive deployment follows the completion of a successful pilot program at Shell Catalysts & Technologies' facility in Ghent, Belgium.

'It's critical that the operations personnel throughout our plants and our central supply chain planning team have visibility of the latest published production schedules and are able to provide updates, ask questions and make notes on various parts of the production process to enable operational excellence. Aspen Schedule Explorer has been a highly effective and intuitive solution for providing our schedulers, operators, maintenance crew and central supply chain planning team with real-time visibility into production,' said Luis F. Filobelo PhD, Process Research at Shell Catalysts & Technologies. 'We're excited to roll out Aspen Schedule Explorer to other plants around the world.'

Aspen Schedule Explorer provides operations and supply chain personnel with a live, web-based view into the latest published production schedules from Aspen Plant Scheduler, delivered through Shell Catalysts & Technologies' private cloud. The solution combines advanced communication, visibility, and a schedule data historian to help improve productivity and supply chain and operations execution. Aspen Schedule Explorer's common, collaborative hub strengthens cross-functional alignment between stakeholders, while an intuitive interface provides users with the visibility required in today's complex and dynamic manufacturing environments.

'Sales and Operations Execution (S&OE) is the crucial process that enables manufacturers to quickly respond to the inevitable day-to-day opportunities and disruptions that occur in their supply chain and manufacturing sites. Clear communications, collaboration and real-time visibility enables supply chain and manufacturing operations teams to be agile and remain aligned throughout the day,' said David Arbeitel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aspen Technology. 'This capability is especially important in today's manufacturing environment, where workers are often remote but still need to react and adapt quickly to changing conditions.'

He added, 'Aspen Schedule Explorer provides Shell Catalysts & Technologies with a single source of information and visibility that can scale as needed based on changing and often uncertain conditions. We're thrilled to be helping Shell Catalysts & Technologies implement Aspen Schedule Explorer at all of its global manufacturing facilities.'

Supporting Resources


About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.comto find out more.

###

© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen Schedule Explorerand Aspen Plant Schedulerare trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 719 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net cash 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 806 M 9 806 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 147,50 $
Last Close Price 144,17 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantelle Breithaupt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.69%9 806
ADOBE INC.-0.46%238 623
AUTODESK, INC.-5.85%63 264
WORKDAY INC.-2.34%57 082
TWILIO INC.-4.26%55 501
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.10%46 772