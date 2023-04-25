Atlantic Grupa d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23

10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003 3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 25 April 2023

regulated information (acquisition of Company's shares)

Notification on the acquisition of Company's shares

Pursuant to the Article 474 paragraph 1 of the Capital Markets Act, Decision on granting an authorization to the Management Board to acquire treasury shares and the Decision on the exclusion of pre-emption rights of existing shareholders, adopted by the General Assembly on 27 June 2019 and the plan of acquisition of Company's shares in 2023 with the purpose of the offer of Company's shares through the share option program to its employees or employees of its associate companies, as announced in the notification published on 9 March 2023, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereinafter: the Company) announces the acquisition of 1,451 Company's shares of the total nominal amount of HRK 14,510.00, which represents 0.01% of the subscribed capital of the Company, acquired by trading at the Zagreb Stock Exchange on 21 April 2023, at an average price of 51.75 EUR per share. Before said acquisition the Company owned 14,694 shares, of the total nominal amount of HRK 146,940.00 which represents 0.11% of the subscribed capital of the Company, while after said acquisition the Company owns 16,145 shares, of the total nominal amount of HRK 161,450.00, which represents 0.12% of the subscribed capital of the Company.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.