    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.

(ATGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
51.00 EUR   -1.92%
05:08aAtlantic Grupa D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
03:28aAtlantic Grupa D D : Strong revenue growth of all business segments
PU
03:28aAtlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the held Session of the Management Board
PU
Atlantic Grupa d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

04/25/2023 | 05:08am EDT
ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23

10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003 3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 25 April 2023

  • regulated information (acquisition of Company's shares)

Notification on the acquisition of Company's shares

Pursuant to the Article 474 paragraph 1 of the Capital Markets Act, Decision on granting an authorization to the Management Board to acquire treasury shares and the Decision on the exclusion of pre-emption rights of existing shareholders, adopted by the General Assembly on 27 June 2019 and the plan of acquisition of Company's shares in 2023 with the purpose of the offer of Company's shares through the share option program to its employees or employees of its associate companies, as announced in the notification published on 9 March 2023, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereinafter: the Company) announces the acquisition of 1,451 Company's shares of the total nominal amount of HRK 14,510.00, which represents 0.01% of the subscribed capital of the Company, acquired by trading at the Zagreb Stock Exchange on 21 April 2023, at an average price of 51.75 EUR per share. Before said acquisition the Company owned 14,694 shares, of the total nominal amount of HRK 146,940.00 which represents 0.11% of the subscribed capital of the Company, while after said acquisition the Company owns 16,145 shares, of the total nominal amount of HRK 161,450.00, which represents 0.12% of the subscribed capital of the Company.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 464 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2022 196 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2022 662 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 271 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 228
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Grupa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 396,62 HRK
Average target price 408,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
Managers and Directors
Emil Tedeschi President & Chief Executive Officer
Zoran Stankovic Group VP-Finance, Procurement & Investment
Zdenko Adrovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Veber Senior Group Vice President-Business Operations
Aleksandar Saa Pekec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.12.45%747
NESTLÉ S.A.7.02%344 061
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.74%97 888
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.64%53 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.50%51 464
KRAFT HEINZ-3.76%48 074
