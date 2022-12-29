Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. B.F. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFG   IT0005187460

B.F. S.P.A.

(BFG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:56 2022-12-29 am EST
3.850 EUR   +2.39%
10:38aBF sells shares in Bonifiche Ferraresi and makes EUR11 million capital gain
AN
12/23Nextalia, acquisition of IBF Services for agritech sector development
AN
09/28B.F. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BF sells shares in Bonifiche Ferraresi and makes EUR11 million capital gain

12/29/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Thursday that it has sold shares held in Bonifiche Ferraresi Spa to long-term investors.

In detail, 0.55 percent of the subsidiary was sold to Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia for EUR2.2 million, 3 percent to Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque for EUR12.0 million, and 5 percent to Eni Natural Energies Spa for EUR20.0 million, yielding a capital gain of about EUR11.4 million.

The disposals follow other similar transactions and were carried out in implementation of the plan to enhance the value of the subsidiary Bonifiche Ferraresi through the entry of one or more parties - provided BF retains control - into its share capital, "interested in sharing the development of the BF Group in the agritech & food sector and, more generally, in consolidating and strengthening the BF Group's network in the Italian agri-food chain, initiatives in which BF intends to invest the proceeds from such enhancement," the company explained.

BF's stock is up 1.6 percent to EUR3.82 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about B.F. S.P.A.
10:38aBF sells shares in Bonifiche Ferraresi and makes EUR11 million capital gain
AN
12/23Nextalia, acquisition of IBF Services for agritech sector development
AN
09/28B.F. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/30B.F. S.p.A. acquired a 30% stake in Pastificio Fabianelli Spa.
CI
04/19B.F. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Eni S.p.A. acquired an unknown minority stake in Bonifiche Ferraresi S.p.A. Società Agr..
CI
2021Eni S.p.A. agreed to acquire an unknown minority stake in Bonifiche Ferraresi S.p.A. So..
CI
2021B.F. S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca SpA acquired additional 2.5% stake in Bonifiche ..
CI
2021B.F. S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 299 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 -0,51 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net Debt 2021 25,6 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 265x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 703 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart B.F. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
B.F. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.F. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Federico Vecchioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Filaferro Chief Financial Officer
Rossella Locatelli Chairman
Francesco Pugliese Director-Research & Development
Andrea Bignami Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B.F. S.P.A.2.17%747
CORTEVA, INC.24.01%41 891
QL RESOURCES21.23%3 049
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.13.79%1 825
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.48%1 298
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-5.83%1 244