Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/07 03:43:03 pm EDT
11.83 BRL   -3.66%
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22
PU
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters
PU
06/03Turn2C announced that it has received BRL 8.5 million in funding from 4UM Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters

06/07/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 07, 2022 098/2022-VNC

EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Lucas Matheus dos Santos Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 024.832.660-02),Marcelo Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 125.481.918- 50), Natan Augusto Bandeira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 358.604.298-19),Renato Alex da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 329.365.858-05),Sérgio da Silva Gonçalves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 410.936.778-64) and Vinícius de Souza Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 058.335.139-52) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

We also inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Aílton Batista de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.411.770-98),Almir Jorge Aragão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 040.142.258-52),Ana Maria Fonseca Leão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 279.555.836-04),Anderson Pinheiro Correia (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 071.531.597-89),André Borges de Andrade (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 971.085.373-20),André Luís Batista dos Reis (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 228.259.358-83),André Luís Vilas Boas Correa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 250.436.398-22),André Samuel Paganotto Lemos (Individual Taxpayer No.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC

CPF/MF 069.529.891-70),Antônia Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.233.213-46),Antônio Bruno Franca de Oliveira Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.292.833-90),Ariane Marcela da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 370.892.338-39),Bárbara Camila do Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 452.116.428-56),Bárbara Yanka de Oliveira Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 053.408.391-92),Beatriz Milena Gutierrez Sieja (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 052.631.389-70),Bruno Marques da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 065.450.989-18),Carlucio Magno Holanda Macedo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 876.092.744-53),Charles Anchesqui Tragino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 131.312.917-88),Cíntia Alves Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 098.709.457-24),Claudiano Donizete Pereira Tosta (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 368.923.538-35),Cristian Okaeda Bueno de Godoy (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 419.347.148-95),Danilo de Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 375.808.218-85),Dannyrooh Fernandes de Campos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 017.562.279-50),Davi Torchio (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 338.613.598-63),Deyme Carubina de Almeida (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.541.372-14),Diego André Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.264.999-55),Ednei Antônio de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.299.616-41),Edson Leite de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 913.580.276-68),Edson Luiz Maria (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 454.587.829-68),Eduardo Crispin dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 292.963.118-02),Eduardo Matos Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.225.118-00),Eli Marcos Lima Moura (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 073.430.177-48),Elias Rogério Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.137.755-63),Eliodir Morais da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not2 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC

345.089.886-87),Eliomar Alves Tavares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 052.973.724-88),Emerson Pereira Borges (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 578.892.871-00),Felipe Gustavo Rocha Lima de Menezes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 331.050.018-75),Flávio Braga Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 701.701.772-20),Flávio Moisés Ribeiro Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 937.609.491-34),Hervison Barbosa Soares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 008.881.794-64),Heverton Anderson Nascimento da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.317.874-45),Honório de Resende Morais (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.344.098-94),Hugo da Conceição Guedes Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 143.227.277-27),João Barbosa de Araújo Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 686.165.703-49),João Carlos Costa Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.072.594-93),Jonas Marques da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 156.056.498-92),José Everton Barreto da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 011.319.883-37),Kauê Hansen Gapski Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 056.121.849-80),Leandro Liberato dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 720.233.179-91),Leonardo Gallo Rozalem (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 201.775.818-32),Lucas Cabreira Lopes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.654.981-32),Lucas Oliveira Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 047.156.691-88),Lucélia Martins Berlatto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.114.583-88),Maicon José Ferronatto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 040.762.009-50),Marcelo Affonso Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 431.074.528-82),Marcelo Lopes de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 083.689.897-44),Marcelo Marques Araújo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 027.622.786-78),Marcelo Martins Cunha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 653.952.801-97),Marcinei Jaques Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 896.672.470-15),Marcos Lungato (Individual

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not3 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC

Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 246.126.708-17),Maria Fernanda de Matos Hoepers (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 077.544.989-01),Mateus Soares Mira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.867.699-95),Matheus Ribeiro Figueiredo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 380.704.338-17),Nélio Nílvio Endres Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 021.727.010-76),Neuza Braga Rodrigues Tavares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 218.161.073-87),Oscar Gonçalves Caiado (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 101.719.081-04),Pablo Moreno Penaforte (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 075.876.996-27),Paulo de Lima Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 001.709.401-10),Paulo Martins (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 091.035.818-45),Pedro Ponce Leon Peralta (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 144.683.767-08),Rafael de Lara Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 412.150.338-42),Renan Duarte Guimarães Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 059.565.496-70),Ricardo Vilhena Ferreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 663.912.452-15),Rodrigo Costa Domene Quaresma (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 386.434.438-75),Rogério dos Santos Suzart (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 300.613.228-90),Rosimar Barbosa de Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 073.461.488-86),Samir Oliveira Sauma (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 888.651.502-20),Saulo Roveres Knoblauch da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 041.308.039-05),Silas de Almeida Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 335.383.848-19),Teodoro Pereira da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 460.071.641-87),Thalles Henrique de Souza Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 019.553.861-70),Thiago dos Santos Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 133.689.917-44),Thiago Vaz de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 306.388.298-44),Togo Kunimatsu (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 964.094.361- 49), Tolentino Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 012.645.258-00),

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not4 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC

Vagner Pereira da Rocha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 288.543.988-29),Vítor Hugo Nuss dos Santos Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 162.633.347-54),William de Medeiros Ivo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 272.796.378-50),Wisgrey José da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 030.188.696-21) and Yara Ramos Langraff (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 358.206.338-06) are no longer on the list of defaulters.

Finally, we clarify that the inclusion and exclusion of defaulting customers in External Communication is following art. 5, §1 of CVM Resolution 36/2021 and with art. 56 of CVM Instruction 461/07; and with item 10 of the B3 Operating Procedures Manual, so that the disclosure of the name and CPF of the principals is in accordance with the terms of the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data, in the terms of item II of art. 7 of Law 13.709/2018 (LGPD).

This External Communication 098/2022-VNC of June 07, 2022, will come into force on June 08, 2022.

Mario Palhares

Chief Operating Officer - Electronic Trading and CCP

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not5 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Individual Investor Study - 1Q22
PU
02:42pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List o..
PU
06/03Turn2C announced that it has received BRL 8.5 million in funding from 4UM Distribuidora..
CI
06/02B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 6/2/22054-2022-VPC-External CommunicationHashdex Crypto Metav..
PU
05/27B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/26/22090-2022-VNC-External CommunicationReplanning of the T..
PU
05/27B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/26/22060-2022-PRE-Circular LetterAccreditation Process for ..
PU
05/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 5/24/22058-2022-PRE-Circular LetterProject EDS – Launch..
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Brazil's B3 revises full-year outlook as net profit falls in Q1
RE
05/12Brazil's B3 posts 12.3% decrease in Q1 net profit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 190 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2022 4 634 M 946 M 946 M
Net cash 2022 5 703 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 7,15%
Capitalization 73 771 M 15 053 M 15 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,28 BRL
Average target price 16,44 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO13.73%15 360
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.26%56 526
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-23.67%56 068
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.74%51 183
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.32%30 711
NASDAQ-26.64%25 378