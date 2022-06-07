B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters
06/07/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
June 07, 2022 098/2022-VNC
EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION
Listed B3 Participants
Re.: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters
We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Lucas Matheus dos Santos Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 024.832.660-02),Marcelo Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 125.481.918- 50), Natan Augusto Bandeira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 358.604.298-19),Renato Alex da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 329.365.858-05),Sérgio da Silva Gonçalves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 410.936.778-64) and Vinícius de Souza Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 058.335.139-52) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.
We also inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Aílton Batista de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.411.770-98),Almir Jorge Aragão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 040.142.258-52),Ana Maria Fonseca Leão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 279.555.836-04),Anderson Pinheiro Correia (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 071.531.597-89),André Borges de Andrade (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 971.085.373-20),André Luís Batista dos Reis (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 228.259.358-83),André Luís Vilas Boas Correa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 250.436.398-22),André Samuel Paganotto Lemos (Individual Taxpayer No.
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
098/2022-VNC
CPF/MF 069.529.891-70),Antônia Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.233.213-46),Antônio Bruno Franca de Oliveira Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.292.833-90),Ariane Marcela da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 370.892.338-39),Bárbara Camila do Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 452.116.428-56),Bárbara Yanka de Oliveira Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 053.408.391-92),Beatriz Milena Gutierrez Sieja (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 052.631.389-70),Bruno Marques da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 065.450.989-18),Carlucio Magno Holanda Macedo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 876.092.744-53),Charles Anchesqui Tragino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 131.312.917-88),Cíntia Alves Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 098.709.457-24),Claudiano Donizete Pereira Tosta (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 368.923.538-35),Cristian Okaeda Bueno de Godoy (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 419.347.148-95),Danilo de Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 375.808.218-85),Dannyrooh Fernandes de Campos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 017.562.279-50),Davi Torchio (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 338.613.598-63),Deyme Carubina de Almeida (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.541.372-14),Diego André Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.264.999-55),Ednei Antônio de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.299.616-41),Edson Leite de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 913.580.276-68),Edson Luiz Maria (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 454.587.829-68),Eduardo Crispin dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 292.963.118-02),Eduardo Matos Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.225.118-00),Eli Marcos Lima Moura (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 073.430.177-48),Elias Rogério Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.137.755-63),Eliodir Morais da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not2 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not3 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not4 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
098/2022-VNC
Vagner Pereira da Rocha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 288.543.988-29),Vítor Hugo Nuss dos Santos Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 162.633.347-54),William de Medeiros Ivo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 272.796.378-50),Wisgrey José da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 030.188.696-21) and Yara Ramos Langraff (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 358.206.338-06) are no longer on the list of defaulters.
Finally, we clarify that the inclusion and exclusion of defaulting customers in External Communication is following art. 5, §1 of CVM Resolution 36/2021 and with art. 56 of CVM Instruction 461/07; and with item 10 of the B3 Operating Procedures Manual, so that the disclosure of the name and CPF of the principals is in accordance with the terms of the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data, in the terms of item II of art. 7 of Law 13.709/2018 (LGPD).
This External Communication 098/2022-VNC of June 07, 2022, will come into force on June 08, 2022.
Mario Palhares
Chief Operating Officer - Electronic Trading and CCP
This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.
This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not5 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation
should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:41:09 UTC.