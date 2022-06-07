B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 6/7/22098-2022-VNC-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters

June 07, 2022 098/2022-VNC EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION Listed B3 Participants Re.: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Lucas Matheus dos Santos Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 024.832.660-02),Marcelo Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 125.481.918- 50), Natan Augusto Bandeira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 358.604.298-19),Renato Alex da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 329.365.858-05),Sérgio da Silva Gonçalves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 410.936.778-64) and Vinícius de Souza Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 058.335.139-52) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3. We also inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Aílton Batista de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.411.770-98),Almir Jorge Aragão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 040.142.258-52),Ana Maria Fonseca Leão (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 279.555.836-04),Anderson Pinheiro Correia (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 071.531.597-89),André Borges de Andrade (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 971.085.373-20),André Luís Batista dos Reis (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 228.259.358-83),André Luís Vilas Boas Correa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 250.436.398-22),André Samuel Paganotto Lemos (Individual Taxpayer No. This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC CPF/MF 069.529.891-70),Antônia Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.233.213-46),Antônio Bruno Franca de Oliveira Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 036.292.833-90),Ariane Marcela da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 370.892.338-39),Bárbara Camila do Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 452.116.428-56),Bárbara Yanka de Oliveira Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 053.408.391-92),Beatriz Milena Gutierrez Sieja (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 052.631.389-70),Bruno Marques da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 065.450.989-18),Carlucio Magno Holanda Macedo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 876.092.744-53),Charles Anchesqui Tragino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 131.312.917-88),Cíntia Alves Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 098.709.457-24),Claudiano Donizete Pereira Tosta (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 368.923.538-35),Cristian Okaeda Bueno de Godoy (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 419.347.148-95),Danilo de Matos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 375.808.218-85),Dannyrooh Fernandes de Campos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 017.562.279-50),Davi Torchio (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 338.613.598-63),Deyme Carubina de Almeida (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.541.372-14),Diego André Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.264.999-55),Ednei Antônio de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 051.299.616-41),Edson Leite de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 913.580.276-68),Edson Luiz Maria (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 454.587.829-68),Eduardo Crispin dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 292.963.118-02),Eduardo Matos Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.225.118-00),Eli Marcos Lima Moura (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 073.430.177-48),Elias Rogério Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 016.137.755-63),Eliodir Morais da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not2 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC 345.089.886-87),Eliomar Alves Tavares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 052.973.724-88),Emerson Pereira Borges (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 578.892.871-00),Felipe Gustavo Rocha Lima de Menezes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 331.050.018-75),Flávio Braga Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 701.701.772-20),Flávio Moisés Ribeiro Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 937.609.491-34),Hervison Barbosa Soares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 008.881.794-64),Heverton Anderson Nascimento da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.317.874-45),Honório de Resende Morais (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.344.098-94),Hugo da Conceição Guedes Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 143.227.277-27),João Barbosa de Araújo Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 686.165.703-49),João Carlos Costa Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.072.594-93),Jonas Marques da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 156.056.498-92),José Everton Barreto da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 011.319.883-37),Kauê Hansen Gapski Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 056.121.849-80),Leandro Liberato dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 720.233.179-91),Leonardo Gallo Rozalem (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 201.775.818-32),Lucas Cabreira Lopes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.654.981-32),Lucas Oliveira Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 047.156.691-88),Lucélia Martins Berlatto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 042.114.583-88),Maicon José Ferronatto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 040.762.009-50),Marcelo Affonso Júnior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 431.074.528-82),Marcelo Lopes de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 083.689.897-44),Marcelo Marques Araújo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 027.622.786-78),Marcelo Martins Cunha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 653.952.801-97),Marcinei Jaques Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 896.672.470-15),Marcos Lungato (Individual This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not3 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

098/2022-VNC Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 246.126.708-17),Maria Fernanda de Matos Hoepers (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 077.544.989-01),Mateus Soares Mira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.867.699-95),Matheus Ribeiro Figueiredo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 380.704.338-17),Nélio Nílvio Endres Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 021.727.010-76),Neuza Braga Rodrigues Tavares (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 218.161.073-87),Oscar Gonçalves Caiado (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 101.719.081-04),Pablo Moreno Penaforte (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 075.876.996-27),Paulo de Lima Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 001.709.401-10),Paulo Martins (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 091.035.818-45),Pedro Ponce Leon Peralta (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 144.683.767-08),Rafael de Lara Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 412.150.338-42),Renan Duarte Guimarães Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 059.565.496-70),Ricardo Vilhena Ferreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 663.912.452-15),Rodrigo Costa Domene Quaresma (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 386.434.438-75),Rogério dos Santos Suzart (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 300.613.228-90),Rosimar Barbosa de Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 073.461.488-86),Samir Oliveira Sauma (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 888.651.502-20),Saulo Roveres Knoblauch da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 041.308.039-05),Silas de Almeida Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 335.383.848-19),Teodoro Pereira da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 460.071.641-87),Thalles Henrique de Souza Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 019.553.861-70),Thiago dos Santos Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 133.689.917-44),Thiago Vaz de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 306.388.298-44),Togo Kunimatsu (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 964.094.361- 49), Tolentino Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 012.645.258-00), This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not4 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION