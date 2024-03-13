The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation specializes in asset management and services related to securities. The group offers asset and property management, security conservation and issuance, and cash management services to institutions, businesses, and individuals. At the end of 2022, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had USD 44,300 billion in assets under custody and under administration and USD 1,836 billion in assets under management.

Related indices S&P 500