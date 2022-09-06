Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:18 2022-09-06 am EDT
22.12 EUR   +0.09%
03:10aBARCO : and Deltoid expand partnership to strengthen position in the Turkish entertainment market
PU
08/30BARCO : and Igloo Vision team up to deliver industry-leading immersive collaboration environments
PU
07/22BARCO : First half results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : and Deltoid expand partnership to strengthen position in the Turkish entertainment market

09/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
KORTRIJK, Belgium, September 2022 - Barco, the leading manufacturer of innovative visualization solutions, and Deltoid Technology, Turkish system integrator and supplier of professional display technology, today announced the extension of their existing partnership. The new distribution agreement for the Barco projection and image processing solutions leverages on an already strong partnership for the past decade and is aimed at strengthening the position of both companies in the growing Immersive Experiences market in Turkey.

Barco and Deltoid Technology have been partners for more than ten years with a market share of over 90% in the Turkish control rooms industry with the Barco LED, LCD and RPC video wall solutions. Going forward the companies wish to expand its market share and extend the successful collaboration into the entertainment market such as museums, theme parks and visitor attractions.

For this reason, they have chosen to extend the partnership which will cover the distribution of the Barco projection and image processing portfolio in the Turkish market. The partnership takes off to a great start with first orders for E2 Gen 2, S3-4Ks, G-series and F80 projectors already signed and delivered.

"The Barco video walls are the obvious choice for all our control room installations," says Serkan Kaya, General Manager at Deltoid Technology. "In recent years, Turkey has invested significantly in the development of museums and visitor attractions. Deltoid sees the rise of these new immersive experiences as an important revenue growth opportunity. And if we want to tap into that market, we must choose the best partner with the industry-leading solutions. Barco's expertise with global immersive experiences and strong projection portfolio will allow us to offer a great solution package to our partners and customers."

"Barco is excited for this extended partnership with Deltoid," adds Ta Loong Gan, Global Sales VP for Immersive Experiences at Barco. "We are convinced that together we can leverage the success of our collaboration in the control rooms sector and take it into the growing entertainment and immersive markets. We are looking forward to seeing lots of new Barco-powered immersive experiences in the region."

About Deltoid

Founded in 2008, Deltoid Technology operates in the field of professional display technologies. It carries out system design and integration with its expert engineers and technical staff. With dozens of projects completed in a short time, Deltoid Technology is Turkey's No. 1 Control Room Solutions product supplier.

Deltoid Technology has adopted the mission of increasing its expertise in professional image with its continuous innovation policy, providing fast and continuous support to customers, thus contributing to the development of the sector.

For more information, visit www.deltoid.com.tr.


About Barco

Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)

Get the latest market and trend insights in our brand magazine 'Bright Insights'. And visit us on www.barco.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

© Copyright 2022 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
