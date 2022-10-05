Advanced search
    BIG1   DE000BGAG981

BIO-GATE AG

(BIG1)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  11:20 2022-10-05 am EDT
3.120 EUR   +1.30%
11:30aDd : Bio-Gate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/06Bio-Gate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
07/08Avicanna Completes its First Commercial Export of its Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W into the European Union
DD: Bio-Gate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Richter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bio-Gate AG

b) LEI
391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BGAG981

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.9933 EUR 8979.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.9933 EUR 8979.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bio-Gate AG
Neumeyerstr. 28-34
90411 Nürnberg
Germany
Internet: www.bio-gate.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78733  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
