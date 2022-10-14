Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
595.30 INR   +0.70%
09:03aBse : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
08:33aBonus Issue Of Regency Fincorp Limited (scrip Code : 540175)
PU
08:33aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

10/14/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221014-39 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

1100<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974299<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

ICICI121022<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

ICICIHFCL-GSEC-11-04-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE071G07546<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE PP-MLD AAA/Stable,CRISIL PP MLD AAAr/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

Market Linked<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 11/04/2025<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

12/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

11/04/2025<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:03aBse : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
08:33aBonus Issue Of Regency Fincorp Limit : 540175)
PU
08:33aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
08:33aNew Isin Number Of Hle Glascoat Limi : 522215)
PU
08:33aBse : Mock trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
07:43aBse : Listing of New Securities of Suraj Industries Ltd.
PU
07:43aBse : Listing of Securities of COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.- Partly Paid up Equity Shares (Rig..
PU
07:13aBse : Call Money Notice for Partly Paid-up Equity Share of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
PU
07:13aBse : Availability of WOC TAX SAVER FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:13aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC NIFTY100 LOW VOLATILITY 30 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual F..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 80 079 M 973 M 973 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 591,15 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.56%973
CME GROUP INC.-23.65%62 700
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.83%11 090
ASX LIMITED-28.97%7 996
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.66%6 787
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY59.94%6 426