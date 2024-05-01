More about the company
Canadian National Railway Company is a transportation and logistics company. The Company's services include rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services. The Companyâs rail services offer equipment, customs brokerage services, transloading and distribution, private car storage and others. Its intermodal container services help shippers expand their door-to-door market reach with about 23 strategically placed intermodal terminals. Its intermodal services include temperature-controlled cargo, port partnerships, logistics park, moving grain in containers, custom brokerage, transloading and distribution, and others. Its trucking services include door-to-door service, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services. Its supply chain services offer comprehensive services across a range of industries and product types. It transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year.