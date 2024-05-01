Canadian National Railway Company is a transportation and logistics company. The Company's services include rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services. The Companyâs rail services offer equipment, customs brokerage services, transloading and distribution, private car storage and others. Its intermodal container services help shippers expand their door-to-door market reach with about 23 strategically placed intermodal terminals. Its intermodal services include temperature-controlled cargo, port partnerships, logistics park, moving grain in containers, custom brokerage, transloading and distribution, and others. Its trucking services include door-to-door service, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services. Its supply chain services offer comprehensive services across a range of industries and product types. It transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year.