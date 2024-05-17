Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d'actions
composant le capital social
(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Place de cotation : Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
Date
Nombre total d'actions
Nombre total de droits de
vote
03/05/2024
99 955 535
87 891 239
Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :
Contact média :
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com
Contacts pour les relations avec les investisseurs :
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Sandya von der Weid, Associate Director, LifeSci Advisors, +41 786 80 05 38
