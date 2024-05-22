Houston - May 21, 2024 - As of 9 p.m. CT, CenterPoint Energy has restored more than 840,000 or 90% of customers who were impacted by last week's sudden and destructive severe weather, which included Category 2 Hurricane-like winds and tornadoes that quickly struck its service territory.

More than 840,000 customers restored through day five

Company remains on track to be substantially complete with storm-related outages by tomorrow evening

7,000-strong workforce continues to make steady progress, while tackling hardest-hit areas​

The company remains on track to be substantially complete with its restoration efforts by tomorrow evening. The remaining outages will be predominantly isolated instances in certain locations where there is substantial damage or where customers are unable to receive power due to severe home damage or damage to customer-owned equipment, such as weatherheads. CenterPoint expects some isolated outages to extend into the weekend.

In some cases, outages may be attributable to routine service issues that periodically occur on CenterPoint's system. Upon substantial completion of restoration, the company's internal, contract and mutual assistance crews will focus on addressing these remaining outages as safely and quickly as possible.

CenterPoint Energy reminds customers to remain safe and:

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged utility equipment. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Be cautious around work crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damages and make repairs.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to your building's electrical system during a power outage; electricity could backfeed into the power lines, potentially endangering CenterPoint Energy workers, mutual assistance workers or members of the public.



