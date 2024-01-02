cepu_6k.htm

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

BUENOS AIRES, January 2, 2024

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES ("CNV")

Deputy Management of Issuing Companies 25 de Mayo 175

City of Buenos Aires Issuance Companies

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A. ("BYMA")

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO ("MAE")

San Martin 344

City of Buenos Aires

Subject: Material news. Payment of Dividends

Dear Mr./Mrs.,

It is a pleasure to contact you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Central Puerto S.A. (the " Company " or " CPSA ") so as to inform that, today, the Board of Directors of the Company, within the delegation made at the Meetings dated April 28, 2023 and September 15, 2023, decided to partially reverse the Optional Reserve to pay Dividends and to distribute Dividends equal to $5,75 per share, which shall be paid to shareholders according to their holdings as follows:

1) 93% of Dividends shall be paid in US dollars abroad (New York branch), valued as per seller exchange rate of Banco de la Nación Argentina at closing on December 29, 2023. 2) 7% of Dividends shall be paid in cash in Pesos and shall be destined to the payment of Income Tax Withholding on Dividends, except for those cases in which it does not correspond.

It is hereby put on record that shareholdings recorded as of January 10, 2024 shall be the only ones taken into account to Dividends payment (" Cut-off Date ").

Dividends Payment Date is January 11, 2024.

Yours,

Leonardo Marinaro Head of Market Relations CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

