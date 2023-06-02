CME Group Reports May 2023 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever May ADV of 25M contracts

Double-digit volume increases in interest rates, energy, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products

SOFR futures and options continue ADV growth

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its May 2023 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 3% to 25 million contracts during the month, the highest May ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

May 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.0 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.9 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.0 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 825,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 650,000 contracts

Additional May 2023 product highlights compared to May 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 20%

Record U.S. Treasury futures open interest of 17,856,235 contracts on May 23



SOFR futures ADV increased 126% to 3.4 million contracts



SOFR options ADV increased 935% to 1.8 million contracts



30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 112% to 544,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 29%

Interest Rate options ADV increased to 50% to 2.9 million contracts



Agricultural options ADV increased 24% to 342,000 contracts



Energy options ADV increased 33% to 282,000 contracts



Metals options ADV increased 39% to 85,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 12%

Natural Gas options ADV increased 32% to 136,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 38%

Record Soybean Oil options ADV of 22,633 contracts



Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 78% to 150,000 contracts



KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 108% to 68,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 30%

Aluminum futures ADV increased 120% to 4,500 contracts

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.1 million contracts represented 34% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.2% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to $292B

