Comcast Business announced today, that for the 13th consecutive year, it has been selected as the number one Internet service provider by New Hampshire Business Review readers. The company was recognized for its unique and forward-thinking service offerings, and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the many businesses throughout the Granite State.

The recognition is part of the New Hampshire Business Review’s annual Best of Business (BOB) Awards program which identifies, recognizes and honors the top companies across the state. More than 3,000 votes were cast using anonymous online surveys from more than 500 businesses across New Hampshire to assess satisfaction to select this year’s award recipients. The publication unveiled the winners, spanning a range of 70+ business-to-business categories, during an annual celebration on Thursday, March 14 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

“Comcast Business is honored to receive this Best of Business recognition. We’re truly thankful for our loyal customers and local business community, they deserve all the credit for our selection as the number one Internet provider in New Hampshire,” said Paul Savas, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s New England region, which includes New Hampshire. “Receiving this award for the 13th consecutive year showcases the dedication that Comcast Business has to further expanding our innovative services and reach across this great state.”

New Hampshire Business Review is the state’s only business newspaper, reaching more than 50,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of Yankee Publishing Inc., a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, Yankee Magazine and 603 Diversity, among others. To view a full list of the 2024 winning businesses, visit www.bobawardsnh.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About New Hampshire Business Review

New Hampshire Business Review is the only statewide business newspaper in the state. Established in 1978 and published biweekly, the publication reaches over 50,000 influential and affluent business professionals around the state and has long been seen by readers as the most respected source of business information, news, features and advice. New Hampshire Business Review readers range from sole proprietors to CEOs and other top executives of large publicly held corporations to key government decision-makers.

