Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

05/13/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate virtually in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
02:46pCOMCAST  : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference
BU
05/12U.S. to Help Needy Families Pay for High-Speed Internet -- Update
DJ
05/12STREET COLOR : Comcast Does Not See Video Subscriber Losses Abating: Via Confere..
MT
05/12U.S. to Help Needy Families Pay for High-Speed Internet
DJ
05/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Comcast Interrupted with Share Sal..
MT
05/10NBC Says It Won't Air the Golden Globes in 2022
DJ
05/10NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies
RE
05/10COMCAST  : NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes after ethics, diversity complaints
RE
05/09Elon Musk Hosts 'SNL,' Saying He Is Show's First With Asperger's -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
05/09Correction to Elon Musk on SNL Article
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 12 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 260 B 260 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 63,64 $
Last Close Price 56,62 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION8.05%260 129
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.84%322 845
VIACOMCBS INC.4.83%25 420
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-5.03%14 005
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.50%9 882
RTL GROUP S.A.18.42%8 725