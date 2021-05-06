Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : Appointment of Lilly Blohm

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, informs the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the following:

The Board of Directors of the Company, at the meeting validly held on May 6th, 2021, unanimously agreed, prior a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the appointment by co-option, as proprietary Director, of Ms. Lillian Alice Blohm, for the statutory term of four years, to fill the vacancy produced by Ms. Lisa Anne Gelpey's resignation as proprietary Director.

Her appointment is subject to the ratification of the first General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that is held.

Ms. Lillian Alice Blohm graduated with honors in Law & Sociology (Exeter University, UK). She joined Imperial Brands in Group Legal in December 2006, where she was responsible for the legal and corporate affairs of the UK market for four years before she moved into the Group Corporate Affairs team. Currently, she is responsible for Strategy in the Manufacturing & Supply Chain area (MSC) of Imperial Group.

Leganés, May 6th, 2021

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.