CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - TO EXTENT THAT SHARE PLACEMENT TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS AS DESCRIBED ABOVE DOES NOT TAKE PLACE (E.G. IF IT IS NOT APPROVED BY EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING), CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG EXPECTS TO ISSUE 1,767,165,146 NEW SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.04 EACH IN CONTEXT OF RIGHTS ISSUE.