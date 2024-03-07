5th March 2024, Berlin

Croatia Airlines is presenting its offer at the ITB Trade Travel Show in Berlin on the stand of the Croatian National Tourist Board together with 20 co-exhibitors or Croatian tourist and other entities.

At one of the world's most famous travel fairs, Croatia's flag carrier is presenting this year's summer flight timetable, which includes the planned expansion of the carrier's network of international flights from Zagreb and Split, and an increase in the total number of flights by about 6 percent during the peak season compared to last year.

Croatia Airlines is expanding its network of international flights operated from Zagreb Airport significantly. More specifically, the carrier is introducing new direct routes between Zagreb and Tirana, Zagreb and Berlin, and Zagreb and Stockholm. On the new international route between Zagreb and Tirana, Croatia Airlines will be operating flights twice a week, on Fridays, and Sundays. Return air tickets on this route are available at prices starting from 139 euros. On the new Zagreb - Berlin route, flights are planned to be operated three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On this route return air tickets are available at prices starting from 149 euros. Flights on the new route between Zagreb and Stockholm will also be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Return air tickets on this route are available at prices starting from 159 euros.

During this year's tourist season, Croatia Airlines will be connecting Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, directly with 18 international destinations - namely, Amsterdam, Athens (via Dubrovnik), Barcelona, Vienna, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London (Heathrow), Mostar, Munich, Paris, Rome (via Split, and via Dubrovnik), Sarajevo, Skopje, Stockholm, Tirana, and Zurich.

Another novelty in this year's summer flight timetable are direct flights between Split and Istanbul, which will be operated three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. With this new route, Croatia Airlines is helping to expand air connections from Split Airport to international destinations. On this new Split - Istanbul route return air tickets are available at prices starting from 179 euros.

In addition, Croatia Airlines is planning to reintroduce the operation of seasonal flights on the Split - Oslo, and Split - Skopje routes, both of which were introduced last year. In other words, during this year's summer season, Croatia Airlines will be connecting Split Airport directly with 21 international destinations or 22 airports - namely, Amsterdam, Athens, Vienna, Berlin, Bucharest, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Copenhagen, London (Gatwick, and Heathrow), Lyon, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Prague, Rome, Skopje, Stockholm, and Zurich.

From Dubrovnik direct international flights are planned to seven European cities - namely, Athens, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rome, and Zurich - and domestic flights to Zagreb, and Osijek.

Similarly, Croatia Airlines is continuing to operate its year-round flights on the Rijeka - Munich, and Osijek - Munich routes.

Besides expanding its international network of flights, Croatia Airlines is also continuing to interconnect Croatia's cities and regions by operating scheduled domestic flights to 7 Croatian airports (Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar, Pula, Osijek, Bol on the island of Brač).

During the upcoming tourist season, Croatia Airlines is planning to connect Croatia with 28 international destinations or 29 European airports by operating flights on 50 international routes. More specifically, Croatia Airlines is planning to operate more than 17,200 flights, and offer more than 2,000,000 seats.

The operation of flights on certain seasonal routes will start as early as the end of March this year, that is, much earlier than last year. Flights on certain seasonal routes will be operated until October 2024. With this Croatia's flag carrier will contribute significantly to the extension of the tourist season in Croatia.

Croatia Airlines is expecting the delivery of the first new A220 aircraft by midyear, which will mark the beginning of the replacement of the carrier's entire fleet with new and technologically more advanced aircraft in the market segment of 100 to 150 seats. Compared to previous generations of aircraft, according to the manufacturer, the Airbus A220 aircraft are powered by the latest generation of engines that deliver half the noise footprint per seat, a 25% decrease in fuel burn and CO2 emissions, and a 40% reduction in the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx). Of course, the Airbus A220 aircraft are also more comfortable to fly in. While flying in new and quieter aircraft, passengers will also have access to other conveniences, such as internet access, each seat equipped with mobile phone chargers (USB A, and USB C), and a more comfortable passenger cabin.

Croatia Airlines' network of both international and domestic flights during this year's tourist season has been adapted to market demand for air travel services. By expanding its network of destinations and increasing the number of flights it operates, Croatia's flag carrier is planning to strongly contribute to the development of Croatia's tourism product, and the improvement of the transport infrastructure of the Republic of Croatia.