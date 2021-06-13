Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says

06/13/2021 | 06:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's Chairman Li attends Baidu's annual AI developers conference Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely will keep working on vehicles powered by methanol even though the effort may fail, chairman Li Shufu said on Sunday.

Zhejiang-based Geely, among a small number of automakers developing methanol-powered vehicles, is testing methanol taxis in some western Chinese cities as well as developing methanol-powered trucks at its commercial vehicles unit.

Li said Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, invested in Carbon Recycling International, an Icelandic company, to work on technologies to produce methanol with carbon dioxide, in a way to lower overall carbon emissions.

"We will keep exploring methanol vehicle technologies. Of course it might fail in the end, but currently we are still working on it," Li told an industry conference in the western city of Chongqing, without elaborating.

Methanol fuel would boost China's energy independence as the country has huge amounts of coal, which can be converted to methanol. Geely's Li has also said he expects methanol vehicles to be cleaner than gasoline models.

Li did not offer details of the technology. He has told Reuters that Geely would expand production of methanol-powered vehicles.

Geely is also developing battery electric vehicles, petrol-electric hybrid cars and hydrogen commercial vehicles.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is developing electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2021 11 016 M 13 338 M 13 338 M
Net cash 2021 19 584 M 23 712 M 23 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 85 298 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 91,96 €
Last Close Price 79,73 €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG37.97%103 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.93%251 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG53.06%164 563
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY47.67%89 202
BMW AG31.16%74 613
FORD MOTOR COMPANY73.83%60 992