    DAR   US2372661015

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

(DAR)
Darling Ingredients to buy Valley Proteins for about $1.1 billion

12/28/2021 | 05:25pm EST
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sustainable food processing firm Darling Ingredients Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Valley Proteins Inc, a startup focused on collection and recycling of waste, for about $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition will provide Darling Ingredients with additional low-carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and potentially sustainable aviation fuel, the company said.

Darling Ingredients is a producer of renewable clean energy and collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposed into specialty ingredients including animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food and green bioenergy.

Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business practices have surged this year, with companies and investors looking to factor in environmental social governance (ESG) policies.

Earlier this month, packaging products provider Sonoco Products Co said it would buy sustainable metal packaging maker Ball Metalpack for $1.35 billion to expand its sustainable packing portfolio. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 617 M - -
Net income 2021 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 734 M 10 734 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 66,34 $
Average target price 96,54 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall C. Stuewe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Long Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Dirk Kloosterboer Independent Director
Mary R. Korby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.15.01%10 734
NESTLÉ S.A.22.12%381 502
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.06%91 399
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.10%55 024
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.22%43 368
DANONE1.47%40 208