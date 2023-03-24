Advanced search
    A000210   KR7000210005

DL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(A000210)
2023-03-21
50900.00 KRW   -1.36%
DL : E&C Signs MOU to Foster Nuclear Power Energy Professionals with KINGS
PU
03/09Dl : E&C, CARBONCO Promote Carbon Mineral Flagship Project in Vietnam in Full Swing
PU
03/09Dl : E&C Named Excellent Company in Responding to CDP Climate Change
PU
DL : E&C Signs MOU to Foster Nuclear Power Energy Professionals with KINGS

03/24/2023
DL E&C Signs MOU to Foster Nuclear Power Energy Professionals with KINGS

2023. 03. 24

DL E&C Plant Biz Director Yu Jae-ho (left) and KINGS President Yoo Ki-poong pose for a commemorative photograph after signing the MOU to foster professionals in the nuclear power industry and energy policy field.

DL E&C announced on the 28th that the company signed an MOU on the 27th with KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) to foster professionals in the nuclear power industry and energy policy field at its Donuimun D Tower in Seoul. .DL E&C Plant Biz Director Yu Jae-ho and KINGS President Yoo Ki-poong attended the signing ceremony.

Both parties decided to cooperate actively for the following through the MOU: fostering of professionals through educational programs; human interchange and co-research; and hosting of symposiums and workshops. They aimed to foster professionals in the industry and energy policy field and contribute to the development of the relevant industry.

DL E&C has been steadily participating in the nuclear power-related business, including the main facilities construction of Hanbit and Shin Kori Nuclear Power Plants and vapor generator replacement construction of six main units in all, since it started engaging in the domestic nuclear power business in 1996. Having recently entered the SMR business-with SMR drawing attention as a decarbonization energy source-DL E&C is intensively nurturing the nuclear power business as its new future growth business. Last month, DL E&C decided to invest strategically in X-Energy, a US SMR developer.

KINGS is an international school fostering domestic and international practical and professional technical manpower holding master degrees and possessing global leadership skills in the energy field. A total of 118 students are enrolled in the master programs at the Department of NPP Engineering and the Department of Energy Policy & Engineering. A total of 498 graduates from 33 countries are building human networks in the government, industrial, and academic fields worldwide.

"We plan to strengthen our new eco-friendly business portfolio quickly by fostering nuclear power professionals, based on our accumulated nuclear power plant performance and cooperation with KINGS," said Yu Jae-ho, Plant Biz Director of DL E&C.

Disclaimer

DL Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
