  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DWF Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWF   GB00BJMD6M39

DWF GROUP PLC

(DWF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
65.90 GBX   -0.45%
12:41pUK-listed law firm Ince to seek sale after creditor bows out
RE
04/05DWF Group gets two Crown Commercial Service appointments
AN
04/05DWF Group plc Secures Two New Crown Commercial Service Appointment
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK-listed law firm Ince to seek sale after creditor bows out

04/12/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Legal and professional services firm Ince Group Plc plans to enter administration and pursue a sale of the company, it said on Wednesday, amid cash concerns and repeated delays in reporting its financial results.

Ince's directors applied to London's High Court on Wednesday to appoint administrators under UK insolvency law in relation to the company and four subsidiaries, court filings show.

Trading in Ince on London's Alternative Investment Market was suspended from Jan. 3 following delays in publishing the company's annual report for the year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Ince is one of just a handful of listed British law firms, which include DWF Group and Keystone Law Group.

Ince said in a statement on Wednesday that its audit was still incomplete, and that the stock suspension and ongoing audit had put "increasing pressure" on its cash flows.

The company said an unnamed major creditor had said it would "no longer continue to support the business", forcing it to place Ince into administration.

UK-based financial restructuring firm Quantuma will be appointed as Ince's administrator and is expected to "implement a sale of the group's business to a third party purchaser as soon as possible", the company said.

Ince's share price plunged 94% from a high in mid-April 2021 to January when trading in the stock was suspended.

The shares fell more than 50% in July after it announced a plan to raise around 7 million pounds ($8.7 million) to avert financial difficulties.

Ince also said last year that a March 2022 cyberattack would cost the company nearly 5 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by David Bario and Richard Chang)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DWF GROUP PLC -0.45% 65.9 Delayed Quote.-17.66%
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC 0.00% 465 Delayed Quote.5.68%
THE INCE GROUP PLC 0.00% 5.15 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 383 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2023 28,7 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net Debt 2023 79,1 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,12x
Yield 2023 8,20%
Capitalization 210 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 096
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart DWF GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
DWF Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWF GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 66,20 GBX
Average target price 132,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Graham Knowles Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Stefani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Chairman
Daniel Pollick Chief Information Officer
Matthew Glenville Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWF GROUP PLC-17.66%261
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC0.00%275
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC5.68%181
ANEXO GROUP PLC-2.37%151
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-29.53%80
RBG HOLDINGS PLC-36.72%48
