    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 09:37:14 am EDT
7.500 USD   +1.63%
E2open to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07:16aINSIDER SELL : E2open Parent Holdings
MT
05/10E2OPEN TO HOST CONNECT 2022 : The Europe Exchange
BU
E2open to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

05/13/2022 | 09:16am EDT
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announces its planned participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 683 M - -
Net income 2023 -72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -47,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 224 M 2 224 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 682
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Farlekas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarett Jay Janik Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Lynn Holmgren Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.-34.46%2 224
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.90%188 719
SAP SE-25.22%113 847
SERVICENOW INC.-33.30%86 787
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.30%30 824
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-17.64%19 206