E2open to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announces its planned participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005077/en/