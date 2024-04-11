eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, ‘the Company’ or ‘eDO’ for short), the world’s leading travel subscription company and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce companies was a participant at Next’24. This premier annual event, hosted by Google Cloud and dedicated to innovation, took place this year in Las Vegas, United States.

The Company was invited to take the stage and share an in-depth look into its tech transformative journey, notably covering its transition from a legacy data warehouse environment to a pioneering data mesh architecture that supports an AI-first strategy.

Carlos Saona, Chief Architect at eDreams ODIGEO covered how a data mesh architecture marked a significant shift in how eDO handles data. With 247 websites and apps facilitating 3 billion travel searches monthly, the strategic leverage of data stands as a cornerstone of the Company’s operations.

Highlighting the role of AI in eDO's transformation, Saona shared how the data mesh architecture facilitates the deployment of AI and machine learning models across the organisation. By democratising access to data and enabling a more collaborative and flexible approach to data management, eDO has significantly accelerated its AI initiatives, with efforts ranging from enhanced personalised customer experiences to optimised operational efficiencies and unlocked new avenues for growth. All of this has facilitated eDO's ability to offer industry-leading personalisation that consumers really value.

In his presentation, Saona detailed the journey towards implementing a data mesh, a decentralised framework that empowers individual teams with the autonomy to manage their data domains while adhering to company-wide governance and interoperability standards. This shift has been crucial for eDO to maintain agility and responsiveness, allowing for rapid adaptation to market changes and customer needs.

Saona outlined the future directions for eDO's technological advancements: “Over a decade ago, we led the way in integrating AI into the travel industry. Today, we are committed to further enhancing its application to provide even more tailored and smooth travel experiences. We'll continue to refine our data architecture for real-time data processing and insights.”

