Eloro Resources : Annual Information Form

ITEM 1: PRELIMINARY NOTES

1.1 Effective Date of Information

References to "Eloro Resources Ltd.", "Eloro", "ELO", the "Company", "its", "our" and "we", or related terms in this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), refer to Eloro Resources Ltd. and include, where the context requires, its subsidiaries.

All information contained in this AIF is as at March 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated.

1.2 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"), as well as the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for such period. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

1.3 Currency

All references to "$" or "dollars" in this AIF are to Canadian dollars, unless otherwise expressly stated.

1.4 Scientific and Technical Information

Unless otherwise indicated, scientific and technical information in this AIF relating to the Company's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Bill Pearson, P. Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ITEM 2: CAUTIONARY NOTES

2.1 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this AIF that are not historical facts are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-lookingstatements") that involve risks and uncertainties. This AIF contains forward-looking statements such as estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Examples of forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: