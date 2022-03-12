Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : Solution enables efficient user authentication and protects data integrity.

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
AUSTIN, TEXAS (January 14, 2016) - Emerson Process Management is helping customers meet legal and compliance requirements more efficiently. By integrating Emerson's Syncade Smart Operations Management Suite with Xyntek's Biometrics Solution, users can simplify authentication, ensure the identity of the signer and the integrity of documents, and minimize the risk of credential theft. Biometric authentication such as iris, fingerprint, palm-vein, or voice scanning leverages the uniqueness of the individual to deliver faster sign-offs and better documentation while maintaining tight security.

When a user needs to confirm a process step, an authentication window automatically opens in Syncade. If biometric scans are enabled, the Xyntek Biometric Solution compares the physical user biometric scan against stored biometrics data. Once the authentication is completed, the confirmation is added to the electronic record. Users can provide the required authentication without removing protective equipment or compromising quality. The solution also eliminates the risks and expenses associated with lost or stolen identification cards or passwords.

"Users in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and other regulated industries need solutions that minimize the time personnel are spending on compliance activities but ensure they are still in compliance," said Michalle Adkins, life sciences consultant with Emerson's Industry Solutions Group. "Using the Xyntek biometrics solution with Syncade, companies can focus on their core manufacturing operations rather than paperwork."

"Integrating biometrics into a manufacturing process makes it easier for the plant to ensure completion and traceability of regulated activities without disrupting operational workflow," said Elliot Abreu, senior vice-president, Xyntek. "With this solution, meeting regulatory requirements such as 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for system security, user access, and electronic signatures is now a matter of 'who you are' versus 'what you know' and 'what you have.' Companies that have implemented biometrics in their manufacturing processes have realized cost savings by replacing typical username and password entries with a quick and simple scan, reducing the level of IT support required."

About Emerson Process Management
Emerson Process Management (www.EmersonProcess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include Bettis™, DeltaV™, Fisher™, Micro Motion™, Ovation™ and Rosemount™.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2015 were $22.3 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Xyntek
Xyntek's business is based on providing high-end technical automation solutions & services which allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Real-Time Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. The innovation and creativity that we bring to the industry and to each client opportunity is based on a combination of industry-specific technical knowledge and business processes. Our real-time turn-key solutions and services are utilized by the world's top 50 corporations looking for an edge in the dynamic and quickly evolving global business & technology environment.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
