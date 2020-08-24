Entergy : Storm Team Ready to Respond in Louisiana Ahead of Marco and Laura

Insights > Storm Team Ready to Respond in Louisiana Ahead of Marco and Laura

By: Louisiana Editorial Team, New Orleans Editorial Team

08/24/2020

Entergy is enlarging its storm team to respond to any impacts across Louisiana from tropical storms Marco and Laura. The company is assembling a restoration workforce of approximately 3,800 workers and continues to acquire more as forecasts for Laura indicate a potential Louisiana landfall.

Crews are wrapping up preparations, including inspecting critical circuits, and will be ready to respond to outages as soon as it is safe to do so.

Marco, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, could bring heavy rain and strong winds to portions of south Louisiana today and into Tuesday. Laura is predicted to make landfall in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane late Wednesday.

Entergy is bringing in special equipment, including high water vehicles and drones that help personnel more quickly assess damage. Restoration crews are being staged in strategic locations to be ready to respond to outages as quickly as possible.

Due to additional measures that must be taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the potential for impact from back-to-back storms, customers should prepare for extended restoration times, especially if there are widespread outages.

RESTORATION

Entergy is responding to both storms as one event. Crews will focus on restoring emergency services first and then will prioritize work to restore the greatest number of customers. Additionally, they will prioritize restoration for those customers who may lose power during the first storm and have not been restored if the second affects the same area.

Crews are prepared to perform as much restoration work as possible during the anticipated short window between the storms, but some customers could see outages from both systems and even remain out through both events. We encourage customers to be storm ready and factor those possibilities into their personal preparation plans.

Our employees are navigating through the pandemic by taking additional steps, including traveling separately when possible, adjusting crew staging locations and increasing the use of drones. Crews will continue to practice social distancing in the field, and we ask that customers do the same. For their safety and the safety of our customers, we are asking customers to please keep their distance from crews and their work zones.

Customers can keep informed throughout the Entergy response through these resources:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Social media also plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the company places a high priority on updating its social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter, and Entergy New Orleans on Facebook and Twitter.

