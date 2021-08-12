Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Etherstack plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESK   AU000000ESK6

ETHERSTACK PLC

(ESK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Etherstack Plc 30 June 2021 Half Year Results Webcast

08/12/2021 | 12:15am EDT
30 June 2021 Half Year Results Webcast

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) advises that it will be releasing its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

An investor and analyst webcast will be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 9.00 am (AEST) following the release of the results.

To attend the webcast please use the below link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/M36ENC4C



About Etherstack Plc:

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.



Source:
Etherstack Plc



Contact:

Etherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
