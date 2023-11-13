Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Stock price
Equities
EVLV
US30049H1023
Communications & Networking
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.600 USD
|-7.93%
|-20.35%
|+39.00%
|Nov. 09
|Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 09
|Transcript : Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|77.53 M
|Sales 2024 *
|115 M
|Capitalization
|544 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-108 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-63.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
7,02x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
4,73x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-5,05x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-8,52x
|Employees
|224
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|81.44%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
|1 day
|-7.93%
|1 week
|-20.35%
|Current month
|-15.29%
|1 month
|-4.51%
|3 months
|-52.94%
|6 months
|-31.43%
|Current year
|+39.00%
More quotes
1 week
3.57
4.42
1 month
3.55
4.56
Current year
2.29
8.30
1 year
1.98
8.30
3 years
1.57
12.90
5 years
1.57
12.90
10 years
1.57
12.90
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Peter George CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|2021
Anil R. Chitkara FOU
|Founder
|54
|2021
|Founder
|58
|2013
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Alan Cohen CHM
|Chairman
|62
|2021
Mark Sullivan BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2021
|Founder
|58
|2013
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|3.600
|-7.93%
|2,325,601
|23-11-09
|3.910
|-6.90%
|1,407,100
|23-11-08
|4.200
|-0.71%
|825,058
|23-11-07
|4.230
|+1.68%
|682,371
|23-11-06
|4.160
|-7.96%
|1,103,466
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is primarily engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling security screening products and specific services. The Company is a global artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its touchless security screening solutions use AI software, software as a service (SaaS) cloud services and advanced sensors to detect any weapons. Its products include Evolv Express and Evolv Edge. Its Evolv Express product is a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices and tactical knives in unstructured people flows. Evolv Express supports a maximum screening throughput of over 4,000 people per hour. Evolv Edge product supports structured single-file people flows. It collects a significant amount of anonymous data from every visitor that passes through its Evolv Express solutions. Its subsidiaries include Evolv Technologies, Inc., Evolv Technology UK Ltd. and Give Evolv LLC.
SectorCommunications & Networking
Calendar
2023-11-29 - UBS Technology Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
3.600USD
Average target price
8.100USD
Spread / Average Target
+125.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+39.00%
|544 M $
|+88.06%
|9 501 M $
|-1.68%
|9 085 M $
|-35.17%
|5 365 M $
|-3.95%
|2 308 M $
|+23.78%
|1 956 M $
|-25.92%
|1 621 M $
|+19.00%
|1 600 M $
|-5.23%
|1 422 M $
|-23.71%
|1 388 M $