Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is primarily engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling security screening products and specific services. The Company is a global artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its touchless security screening solutions use AI software, software as a service (SaaS) cloud services and advanced sensors to detect any weapons. Its products include Evolv Express and Evolv Edge. Its Evolv Express product is a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices and tactical knives in unstructured people flows. Evolv Express supports a maximum screening throughput of over 4,000 people per hour. Evolv Edge product supports structured single-file people flows. It collects a significant amount of anonymous data from every visitor that passes through its Evolv Express solutions. Its subsidiaries include Evolv Technologies, Inc., Evolv Technology UK Ltd. and Give Evolv LLC.