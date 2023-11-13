Stock EVLV EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
PDF Report : Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Stock price

EVLV

US30049H1023

Communications & Networking

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.600 USD -7.93% -20.35% +39.00%
Nov. 09 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Nov. 09 Transcript : Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 77.53 M Sales 2024 * 115 M Capitalization 544 M
Net income 2023 * -108 M Net income 2024 * -63.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
7,02x
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
4,73x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-5,05x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-8,52x
Employees 224
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 81.44%
Chart Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Latest news about Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
(EVLV) EVOLV TECHNOLOGY Sees Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue $115M MT
Earnings Flash (EVLV) EVOLV TECHNOLOGY Reports Q3 Revenue $20.2M, vs. Street Est of $18.8M MT
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Impairment of Property and Equipment for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 and Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Boston College Using Evolv for Weapons Detection Screening At Athletics Events CI
Evolv Technology Announces Appointments of Board of Directors CI
Houston Texans Tackle Fan Safety with Evolv Technology CI
Evolv Technologies Holdings Insider Sold Shares Worth $167,694, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Crowd-safety firm Evolv under US FTC scanner over marketing practices RE
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday MT
Jay Muelhoefer Exits Kinaxis to Join Nasdaq-listed Evolv Technology MT
Evolv Appoints Jay Muelhoefer as Chief Commercial Officer; Issues Preliminary Q3 Revenue, Raises 2023 Revenue Outlook MT
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter 2023 CI
Analyst Recommendations on Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on Evolv Technologies Holdings to $10 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Evolv Technologies to $5 From $2, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Northland Securities Raises Evolv Technologies' Price Target to $8 From $7, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Evolv Technologies Price Target to $7.10 From $6.20, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Evolv Technologies to $6.20 From $5.40, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
Press releases Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Evolv Technology Reports Record Third Quarter Financial Results BU
Boston College Using Evolv for Weapons Detection Screening at Athletics Events BU
Evolv Technology Announces Appointments to Board of Directors BU
Houston Texans Tackle Fan Safety with Evolv Technology BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day-7.93%
1 week-20.35%
Current month-15.29%
1 month-4.51%
3 months-52.94%
6 months-31.43%
Current year+39.00%
Highs and lows

1 week
3.57
Extreme 3.57
4.42
1 month
3.55
Extreme 3.545
4.56
Current year
2.29
Extreme 2.29
8.30
1 year
1.98
Extreme 1.98
8.30
3 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
12.90
5 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
12.90
10 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
12.90
Managers and Directors - Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Peter George CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 2021
Anil R. Chitkara FOU
 Founder 54 2021
Michael Philip Ellenbogen FOU
 Founder 58 2013
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Alan Cohen CHM
 Chairman 62 2021
Mark Sullivan BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2021
Michael Philip Ellenbogen FOU
 Founder 58 2013
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 3.600 -7.93% 2,325,601
23-11-09 3.910 -6.90% 1,407,100
23-11-08 4.200 -0.71% 825,058
23-11-07 4.230 +1.68% 682,371
23-11-06 4.160 -7.96% 1,103,466

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is primarily engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling security screening products and specific services. The Company is a global artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its touchless security screening solutions use AI software, software as a service (SaaS) cloud services and advanced sensors to detect any weapons. Its products include Evolv Express and Evolv Edge. Its Evolv Express product is a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices and tactical knives in unstructured people flows. Evolv Express supports a maximum screening throughput of over 4,000 people per hour. Evolv Edge product supports structured single-file people flows. It collects a significant amount of anonymous data from every visitor that passes through its Evolv Express solutions. Its subsidiaries include Evolv Technologies, Inc., Evolv Technology UK Ltd. and Give Evolv LLC.
Sector
Communications & Networking
Calendar
2023-11-29 - UBS Technology Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
3.600USD
Average target price
8.100USD
Spread / Average Target
+125.00%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Security & Surveillance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.
+39.00% 544 M $
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
+88.06% 9 501 M $
ALLEGION PLC Stock Allegion plc
-1.68% 9 085 M $
ADT INC. Stock ADT Inc.
-35.17% 5 365 M $
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Resideo Technologies, Inc.
-3.95% 2 308 M $
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG Stock dormakaba Holding AG
+23.78% 1 956 M $
JADE BIRD FIRE CO., LTD. Stock Jade Bird Fire Co., Ltd.
-25.92% 1 621 M $
TAIWAN SECOM CO., LTD. Stock Taiwan Secom Co., Ltd.
+19.00% 1 600 M $
S-1 CORPORATION Stock S-1 Corporation
-5.23% 1 422 M $
SHENZHEN INFINOVA LIMITED Stock Shenzhen Infinova Limited
-23.71% 1 388 M $
Security & Surveillance
