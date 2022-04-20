Log in
    EIF   CA3012831077

EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION

(EIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
42.98 CAD   +0.19%
04/14Exchange Income Corp Appoints Richard Wowryk as Chief Financial Officer, Effective June 1, 2022
MT
04/14Exchange Income Corporation Announces the Appointment of Richard Wowryk to the Position of Chief Financial Officer Effective June 1, 2022
CI
04/14Exchange Income Corporation Announces April 2022 Dividend, Payable May 13, 2022
CI
Exchange Income : to Host First Quarter Results Conference Call on May 11, 2022

04/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Exchange Income Corporation

NEWS RELEASE

Exchange Income Corporation to Host First Quarter Results

Conference Call on May 11, 2022

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - April 20, 2022 - Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) ("EIC" or "the Corporation"), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. The Corporation is expected to report its financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after market close. Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer, Carmele Peter, President and Darryl Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 18, 2022 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-877-674-7070 or 1-416-764-7070 (International) and enter the encore code 799522#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca.Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR(www.sedar.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic related risks, the dependence of Exchange Income Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation's financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, Exchange does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Exchange Income Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Pyle

Pam Plaster

Chief Executive Officer

Vice President, Investor Development

Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation

(204) 982-1850

(204) 953-1314

MPyle@eig.ca

PPlaster@eig.ca

Disclaimer

Exchange Income Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
