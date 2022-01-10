Log in
Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – December 2021

01/10/2022
Taipei, Taiwan- January 10, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for December 2021. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 8,092million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,426 million and NT$ 631 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.19.

2021 full year consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 85,320 million. The full year consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 28,170 million and NT$ 9,124 million. The unaudited EPS for the whole year reaches NT$ 2.80. The Company's Year 2021 EPS achieved 109% of full year guidance.

Far EasTone December, 2021 Consolidated Earnings Performance

Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)

December 2021

Jan. - Dec. 2021

Cons. Total Revenue

8,092

85,320

Cons. EBITDA

2,426

28,170

Cons. Net Income

631

9,124

EPS

NT$0.19

NT$2.80

※ The figures are unaudited. 2021 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
