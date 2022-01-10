Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – December 2021

Taipei, Taiwan- January 10, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for December 2021. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 8,092million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,426 million and NT$ 631 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.19.

2021 full year consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 85,320 million. The full year consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 28,170 million and NT$ 9,124 million. The unaudited EPS for the whole year reaches NT$ 2.80. The Company's Year 2021 EPS achieved 109% of full year guidance.

Far EasTone December, 2021 Consolidated Earnings Performance



Unit: NT$ million (except EPS) December 2021 Jan. - Dec. 2021 Cons. Total Revenue 8,092 85,320 Cons. EBITDA 2,426 28,170 Cons. Net Income 631 9,124 EPS NT$0.19 NT$2.80

※ The figures are unaudited. 2021 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.