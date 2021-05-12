Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  First American Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
First American Financial Corporation : to Participate in Series of Upcoming 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

05/12/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
—Live webcast from Barclays Americas Select Franchise Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. EDT—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming 2021 virtual investor conferences listed below.

  • Barclays Americas Select Franchise Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
  • Truist Virtual Financial Services Conference on May 25-26, 2021
  • Virtual KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021
  • Virtual KBW Title Day Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021

As part of the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference company representatives will participate in a live webcast starting at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The live webcast will be available at http://www.firstam.com/investor or here, with a replay available following the live event.

First American’s updated investor presentation will be available at 10 a.m. EDT on May 18, 2021 at http://www.firstam.com/investor.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 549 M - -
Net income 2021 770 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 7 218 M 7 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19 597
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION27.39%7 218
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC33.07%43 233
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.01%40 150
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.17%39 402
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.81%34 201
SAMPO OYJ15.16%26 903