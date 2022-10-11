First Bankers Trustshares : Hattey Joins First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. as Treasury Management Banker VP

Quincy, IL - October 11, 202 - First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., announced that Jana Hattey has joined the Company as Treasury Management Banker VP.

In this role, Hattey will be responsible for developing and maintaining customer relationships, focusing on commercial treasury or cash management clients. She will be identifying customer needs and matching those needs with existing or new bank products and services provided by our retail, lending, and cash management. Jana will office at the corporate headquarters located at 1201 Broadway Street in Quincy.

"Jana is a wonderful addition to our team," said Allen Shafer, President and CEO of First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. "Her addition, along with our new robust digital banking platform, reinforces our commitment to strategically strengthening our ability to serve all customers both traditionally and digitally."

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity to help strengthen one of the premiere banks in our area and I am looking forward to making an impact on the growth of First Bankers Trust," says Hattey.

Hattey joins the Company with over 20 years of experience in the banking industry.

About First Bankers Trust Company, N.A.:

Headquartered in Quincy, Ill., First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., is a community-oriented commercial bank offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves, including personal banking, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, small business loan and agricultural loans. The bank has branch locations in Quincy, Macomb, Mendon, Carthage, Rushville, and Springfield, Illinois as well as a Loan Production office in O'Fallon, Illinois. It is the largest bank in Adams County. For more information, visit https://www.firstbankers.com.

