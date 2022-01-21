Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Firstsource Solutions Limited
  News
  Summary
    532809   INE684F01012

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532809)
  Report
Firstsource : and Upfront Healthcare Partner to Improve Digital Engagement and Provide Personalized Navigation for Patients and Health Plan Members

01/21/2022 | 10:04pm EST
Partnership Aligns Industry Leaders to Offer Hyper-Personalized Experience, Leveraging Advanced AI, Action-Oriented Health Management Content, and Omnichannel Communications Tools

Mumbai, India | Louisville, US, July 21, 2021: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, and Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication and patient engagement platform, have joined forces to provide personalized navigation for each patient. The companies will offer data-backed personalization and health communications to engage patients before and after care - ultimately transforming the care experience and reducing friction.

This partnership was formed to improve medication and visit adherence, reduce gaps in care, and lessen patient communication fatigue which comprise some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today, creating a vicious cycle of worsening health outcomes and spiraling healthcare costs. Firstsource and Upfront use AI/machine learning-based classification of patient demographic, social, and communication patterns to adapt the communication channel and content to the individual, eliminating common barriers to patient engagement.

There is an industry-wide need to engage patients and personalize their care in order to ensure they complete key health actions. For example, nationwide averages suggest patients do not attend or "late cancel" almost 20 percent of all appointments, and of those, 50 percent are not re-booked. When patients miss essential care, not only is their health impacted, but providers face an approximately $150 billion financial loss. The partnership delivers a differentiated patient experience that proactively engages each patient to attend visits, reschedule in one click rather than no show or cancel, close care gaps, enroll patients in necessary services (like care management or Medicare Advantage), improve medication adherence, follow up after a transition of care, prepare for an episode of care, and schedule open referrals or other necessary care.

"As healthcare becomes more consumer-centric, organizations need to identify opportunities to personalize care and solve the last-mile communication problem," said Venkatgiri Vandali, President, Health Plans and Healthcare Services at Firstsource Solutions. "For many healthcare consumers, improving their health comes down to how well they navigate the healthcare system. Our in-depth domain knowledge, data integration, and AI capabilities, combined with Upfront's humanized engagement and communication platform, will enable healthcare organizations to improve care navigation and visit and medication adherence, resulting in higher engagement amongst patients and members, and reduced medical spend."

The unified Firstsource-Upfront offering is making healthcare easier for patients, positively impacting visit and medication adherence and overall wellness. As a result, health plans and providers will face fewer unnecessary costs that traditionally have arisen from poor adherence (over a half-trillion dollars annually). The combined solution supports Firstsource's mission of driving continuous care and delivering a seamless digital patient experience, a testament to the company's "Digital First, Digital Now" strategy.

"Upfront is on a mission to enable every patient to get the care they need", said Ben Albert, CEO and co-founder of Upfront Healthcare. "We are excited to partner with Firstsource as they share this mission and together, we can drive more proactive and personalized digital first experiences that guide patients and improve patient and financial outcomes."

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL@IN), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology and other industries. The Company's 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. https://www.firstsource.com/

About Upfront

Upfront's Care Traffic Control platform proactively reassures and directs patients to the most relevant care options within the health system. Using advanced analytics, personalized content and strategic calls-to-action, Upfront aligns patient care needs with health system resources through a 1:1 digital experience based on deep healthcare operations and patient engagement experience. With Upfront, more patients will book and complete necessary care, use the most appropriate site of care, enroll in care coordination services, and successfully navigate a care journey or transition.
To learn more, visit UpfrontHealthcare.com

Contact
Sarika Rath
Sarika.rath@firstsource.com
+91 98863 78198
Kara McCrudden
Aria Marketing for Firstsource
kmcrudden@ariamarketing.com
401-474-3308

Disclaimer

Firstsource Solutions Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 03:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
