Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/14 11:35:17 am
34.68 EUR   -0.97%
FLOW TRADERS N : September 2021 ETP Market Statistics
PU
FLOW TRADERS N : Joins the pyth network
AQ
10/05AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
Flow Traders N : September 2021 ETP Market Statistics

10/14/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
ETP Market Update ‐ September 2021

2021

2020

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

3,226

2,678

2,949

2,669

2,693

2,641

3,969

2,606

2,739

2,357

2,606

2,440

2,737

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)

156

128

159

161

156

153

217

189

184

155

193

141

136

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)

2,735

2,221

2,464

2,226

2,289

2,238

3,423

2,147

2,209

1,877

2,112

2,091

2,353

On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)

334

329

326

282

248

249

328

269

346

325

301

208

247

EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)

88

69

91

95

83

85

125

107

104

87

107

76

71

EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)

20

18

17

17

19

18

21

21

20

17

23

17

15

Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)

887

771

879

829

747

807

1,103

777

852

742

767

762

826

APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)

220

221

219

190

146

154

193

141

195

189

161

104

137

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)

Pending

n/a

n/a Pending

n/a

n/a

7,168

n/a

n/a

6,422

n/a

n/a

5,788

Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)

1,154

1,053

947

Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)

5,216

4,628

4,177

Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)

798

741

664

# of ETP listings ‐ Global

12,778

12,614

14,295

14,135

13,914

13,758

13,701

13,479

13,386

13,298

13,257

13,165

13,122

# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA

4,878

4,823

6,192

6,146

6,091

6,048

6,023

5,937

5,916

5,891

5,922

5,906

5,901

# of ETP listings ‐ Americas

5,361

5,295

5,560

5,488

5,369

5,305

5,286

5,207

5,147

5,113

5,064

5,011

4,971

# of ETP listings ‐ APAC

2,539

2,496

2,543

2,501

2,454

2,405

2,392

2,335

2,323

2,294

2,271

2,248

2,250

Average VIX per month

19.84

17.76

17.87

16.89

20.10

17.52

22.26

23.66

24.91

22.49

25.34

29.38

28.06

VIX high per month

26.35

22.56

22.18

19.82

25.58

18.47

28.42

31.50

33.38

27.85

37.46

38.80

33.89

VIX low per month

16.20

15.46

14.90

15.12

16.38

16.43

19.48

21.20

21.66

20.46

20.56

24.90

25.46

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape (issued quartley)

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
