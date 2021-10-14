Flow Traders N : September 2021 ETP Market Statistics

ETP Market Update ‐ September 2021

2021 2020 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn) Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep 3,226 2,678 2,949 2,669 2,693 2,641 3,969 2,606 2,739 2,357 2,606 2,440 2,737 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn) 156 128 159 161 156 153 217 189 184 155 193 141 136 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn) 2,735 2,221 2,464 2,226 2,289 2,238 3,423 2,147 2,209 1,877 2,112 2,091 2,353 On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn) 334 329 326 282 248 249 328 269 346 325 301 208 247 EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn) 88 69 91 95 83 85 125 107 104 87 107 76 71 EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn) 20 18 17 17 19 18 21 21 20 17 23 17 15 Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn) 887 771 879 829 747 807 1,103 777 852 742 767 762 826 APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn) 220 221 219 190 146 154 193 141 195 189 161 104 137

Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn) Pending n/a n/a Pending n/a n/a 7,168 n/a n/a 6,422 n/a n/a 5,788 Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn) 1,154 1,053 947 Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn) 5,216 4,628 4,177 Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn) 798 741 664

# of ETP listings ‐ Global 12,778 12,614 14,295 14,135 13,914 13,758 13,701 13,479 13,386 13,298 13,257 13,165 13,122 # of ETP listings ‐ EMEA 4,878 4,823 6,192 6,146 6,091 6,048 6,023 5,937 5,916 5,891 5,922 5,906 5,901 # of ETP listings ‐ Americas 5,361 5,295 5,560 5,488 5,369 5,305 5,286 5,207 5,147 5,113 5,064 5,011 4,971 # of ETP listings ‐ APAC 2,539 2,496 2,543 2,501 2,454 2,405 2,392 2,335 2,323 2,294 2,271 2,248 2,250

Average VIX per month 19.84 17.76 17.87 16.89 20.10 17.52 22.26 23.66 24.91 22.49 25.34 29.38 28.06 VIX high per month 26.35 22.56 22.18 19.82 25.58 18.47 28.42 31.50 33.38 27.85 37.46 38.80 33.89 VIX low per month 16.20 15.46 14.90 15.12 16.38 16.43 19.48 21.20 21.66 20.46 20.56 24.90 25.46

Notes:

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change

***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape (issued quartley)

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis