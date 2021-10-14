Flow Traders N : September 2021 ETP Market Statistics
ETP Market Update ‐ September 2021
2021
2020
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ Global (€bn)
Sep
Aug
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
3,226
2,678
2,949
2,669
2,693
2,641
3,969
2,606
2,739
2,357
2,606
2,440
2,737
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded ‐ EMEA (€bn)
156
128
159
161
156
153
217
189
184
155
193
141
136
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ Americas (€bn)
2,735
2,221
2,464
2,226
2,289
2,238
3,423
2,147
2,209
1,877
2,112
2,091
2,353
On & Off Exchange Value Traded ‐ APAC (€bn)
334
329
326
282
248
249
328
269
346
325
301
208
247
EMEA ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** (€bn)
88
69
91
95
83
85
125
107
104
87
107
76
71
EMEA ‐ Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded (€bn)
20
18
17
17
19
18
21
21
20
17
23
17
15
Americas ‐ Off Exchange Market Value Traded (€bn)
887
771
879
829
747
807
1,103
777
852
742
767
762
826
APAC ‐ On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China (€ bn)
220
221
219
190
146
154
193
141
195
189
161
104
137
Assets under Management*** ‐ Global (€bn)
Pending
n/a
n/a Pending
n/a
n/a
7,168
n/a
n/a
6,422
n/a
n/a
5,788
Assets under Management ‐ EMEA (€bn)
1,154
1,053
947
Assets under Management ‐ Americas (€bn)
5,216
4,628
4,177
Assets under Management ‐ APAC (€bn)
798
741
664
# of ETP listings ‐ Global
12,778
12,614
14,295
14,135
13,914
13,758
13,701
13,479
13,386
13,298
13,257
13,165
13,122
# of ETP listings ‐ EMEA
4,878
4,823
6,192
6,146
6,091
6,048
6,023
5,937
5,916
5,891
5,922
5,906
5,901
# of ETP listings ‐ Americas
5,361
5,295
5,560
5,488
5,369
5,305
5,286
5,207
5,147
5,113
5,064
5,011
4,971
# of ETP listings ‐ APAC
2,539
2,496
2,543
2,501
2,454
2,405
2,392
2,335
2,323
2,294
2,271
2,248
2,250
Average VIX per month
19.84
17.76
17.87
16.89
20.10
17.52
22.26
23.66
24.91
22.49
25.34
29.38
28.06
VIX high per month
26.35
22.56
22.18
19.82
25.58
18.47
28.42
31.50
33.38
27.85
37.46
38.80
33.89
VIX low per month
16.20
15.46
14.90
15.12
16.38
16.43
19.48
21.20
21.66
20.46
20.56
24.90
25.46
Notes:
*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, representing Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Last month number is preliminary and may be subject to change
***: BlackRock Global ETP Landscape (issued quartley)
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
Disclaimer
Flow Traders NV published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
