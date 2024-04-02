Accuidity to track latest Forge index, providing investors with access to institutionally managed strategy of dozens of venture-backed late-stage private companies

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants, today announced that the Forge Accuidity Private Market Index – which tracks the performance of late-stage, venture-backed companies - has been adopted by Accuidity within their Megacorn strategy (“Accuidity”). Accuidity is a Boston-based institutional asset manager that is seeking to replicate the newly created Forge index.

The Forge Accuidity Private Market Index tracks the performance of 60 venture-backed, late-stage, private growth companies including SpaceX, Anduril, Scale AI, Epic Games, Chime and others. All names are ranked according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology with an annual rebalance frequency.

“We believe index investing supports vibrant capital markets, providing investors with diversified, cost-effective, and simplified access to venture-backed, private company growth,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge Global. “We expect our partnership with Accuidity to increase the market reach of our product offerings, creating significant benefits for private market participants.”

Forge operates one of the largest platforms for private market trading with multiple sources of private market data, enabling the research and analysis needed to create an investable index. The Forge Accuidity Private Market Index is backed by Forge’s extensive private market expertise and robust data platform, as well as Accuidity’s deep institutional asset management experience. Eligible investors can also access the Accuidity Megacorn Strategy through the Forge platform.

“At Accuidity, we view index investing as a catalyst for greater private market access and participation,” said Accuidity Founder and Co-President Vince Gubitosi. “We’re excited about this new index and the potential benefits for our investors in leveraging Forge’s proprietary private market data offerings and trading DNA.”

Accuidity is led by Gubitosi and fellow co-founder Mark DeNatale, who each contribute 25+ years of asset management experience to Accuidity, which they founded in 2021 to provide investors with index-based access to the private market. As President of Geode Capital Management, Gubitosi led the development and launch of $750 billion of index funds in partnership with Fidelity Investments. At Goldman Sachs, DeNatale supported the creation of the first tradable index of leveraged loan derivatives.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

About Accuidity

Accuidity was formed with a vision to bring ACCESS, LIQUIDITY, and TRANSPARENCY to private market investing via a suite of institutional index funds. The firm was founded by Vince Gubitosi and Mark DeNatale, executives with 50+ years of combined institutional experience across both the public and private markets.

