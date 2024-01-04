Franklin Covey Co. is a global company focused on performance improvement. The Company's sales are primarily comprised of training and consulting services and its internal reporting and operating structure, which are organized around two divisions: Enterprise Division and Education Division. The Enterprise Division, which consists of its Direct Office and International Licensee segments. The Education Division, which is comprised of its Education practice. Its Direct Office segment includes its sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; its international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; its government services sales channel; and its book and audio sales. Its International Licensees segments consists of its international licensees. Its Education Practice segment includes its domestic and international Education practice operations. It is also focused on leasing operations, shipping and handling.

