Frontier Digital Ventures : Increase in Encuentra24 ownership and capital raising

ASX Code: FDV

17 December 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Increase in Encuentra24 ownership and capital raising

FDV has entered into agreements to acquire the remaining 73.7% interest in Encuentra24 to move to 100% ownership, consolidating FDV's position in the LATAM region

Encuentra24 is a leading general classifieds marketplace in 5 key LATAM markets, with strong positions in the property and auto verticals

Full ownership across FDV LATAM is expected to unlock the value of the region, through sharing of technology, IP and increased operating efficiencies

Institutional placement has successfully raised A$35.0m at an offer price of A$1.50 per share, with participation from emerging markets funds across North America, Asia and Europe

FDV is undertaking a share purchase plan to raise up to approximately A$5.0m at the same offer price as the placement, providing the opportunity for all shareholders to participate in the capital raising

Proceeds of the placement will be used to fund the upfront purchase consideration of Encuentra24 and provide balance sheet flexibility to fund M&A pipeline and deferred/contingent consideration

Transaction summary

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd ("FDV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is acquiring all the outstanding issued capital of Encuentra24 (E24) that it does not own from OLX Group and the E24 founders to move from 26.3% to 100% ownership.

E24 is a leading general classifieds marketplace in 5 key LATAM markets: Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. The marketplace has strong presence across key property and auto verticals, with limited competition across many markets. E24 has strong operating metrics - 9.6m monthly sessions and 1.4m leads in October 2021, providing significant monetisation opportunities. E24's annualised revenue for 3Q 2021 was A$8.8m with 3Q 2021 EBITDA of approximately A$0.2m (100% basis).

FDV's Founder and CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio said:

"We are excited to be increasing our ownership in Encuentra24, where we believe there is significant potential to accelerate its revenue growth. This transaction is expected to unlock the value of FDV LATAM with 100% ownership and control, enabling the sharing of our transaction model IP and technology across the region. FDV LATAM represents a significant standalone business under FDV Group's proposed new regional structure, with an attractive long-term growth profile and optionality in relation to future value realisation opportunities.

While always very mindful of dilution to existing shareholders, we saw this measured capital raising as an opportunity to broaden our shareholder base. We are grateful for the ongoing support shown by our institutional shareholders and are delighted to welcome several specialist emerging market funds from North America, Asia and Europe.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

39-8 The Boulevard, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia1 Tel: +60 3 2201 0790 www.frontierdv.com