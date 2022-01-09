Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMA

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 68,345 Andrew Cormack Andrew Cormack

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Vesting relates to share rights issued under the 2018 LTI Plan