Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMA

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Monday January 10, 2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
72154890730
1.3
ASX issuer code
GMA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
GMAAA : SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
GMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
123,937
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
68,345
Andrew Cormack
Andrew Cormack
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
31/12/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Vesting relates to share rights issued under the 2018 LTI Plan
Issue details
Number of +securities
123,937
Sales 2021
555 M
398 M
398 M
Net income 2021
149 M
107 M
107 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
5,64x
Yield 2021
5,82%
Capitalization
975 M
699 M
699 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,86x
Nbr of Employees
181
Free-Float
96,7%
