Getlink: appointment of a Deputy Managing Director
In addition to assuming the role of Administrative and Financial Director, she will assist CEO Yann Leriche in the management of the Group, to accelerate its strategy of performance, growth and value creation.
Before joining Eurotunnel's parent company, Géraldine Périchon joined the Suez Group in 2015 as Group M&A Director. In 2020, she was Finance Director for Recycling and Recovery France.
