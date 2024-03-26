Getlink announces the appointment of Géraldine Périchon, the Group's Administrative and Financial Director since September 2020 and a member of the Executive Committee, to the position of Deputy Managing Director.

In addition to assuming the role of Administrative and Financial Director, she will assist CEO Yann Leriche in the management of the Group, to accelerate its strategy of performance, growth and value creation.

Before joining Eurotunnel's parent company, Géraldine Périchon joined the Suez Group in 2015 as Group M&A Director. In 2020, she was Finance Director for Recycling and Recovery France.

